Tokyo reports 340 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,316

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 340 new cases of the coronavirus, up 50 from Tuesday.
The number (175 men and 165 women) is the result of 1,551 tests conducted on March 7. Eighty-two cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 364.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,316. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (135), Kanagawa (124), Chiba (106), Osaka (84), Hokkaido (65), Shizuoka (50), Fukuoka (49), Aichi (44), Hyogo (41), Miyagi (36), Ibaraki (33), Kyoto (27),
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 54, of which 18 were in Tokyo.
13 Comments
klausdorth
And up "we" go again!
There seems to be no end to this "story"!
Just waiting for the "know-all-better-ones" to come up with how great Japan is, how well Suga does and so on. This doesn't look good at all, especially since it's again the result of a weekend-count!
Michael Machida
Seems funny. Why is it going back up? The bars are closed. The hostess clubs are closed. The restaurants are closed. [ Closed after 8:00 pm ] However the increase is confusing. Something else must be going on in Tokyo at night. What can that be?
anon99999
The new variants taking hold particularly the Japanese variant reported in another story today ( but don’t call it that, it comes from an unknown place overseas, although only reported found in Japan. There cannot be a Japanese variant remember the Olympics )
Vinke
Michael Machida
Oh it's just that something else is going on in Tokyo at day time. Every day, everywhere. Crowded restaurants, crowded shopping malls, crowded supermarkets - and no social distancing in sight. I guess the virus doesn't sleep during the day, after all, huh?
Gooch
A small change, but no need to panic. Just keep an eye on the next week.
divinda
Actually, 340 cases is the most in a day since February 25 (when it was also 340), and the last time it was higher than 340 was back on Feb 19.
Bit of an uptick it seems.......
marcelito
Reduce testing...quick...that will show the virus.
Akula
An uptick from the looks of it. Some prefectures seem to be getting more cases. Shizuoka for example.
thelonius
The slow pace is about to get slower.
serendipitous1
Still not close to the peak of 2,500 in one day. Let's hope it goes down again tomorrow. Still see a few idiots not wearing masks (including Westerners) in Tokyo.
stickman1760
I predict next week will be the same as this week.
divinda
The numbers are coming in higher in most prefectures today.
Looks like its gonna be the highest national total in over 3 weeks.
Definitely not trending in the right way.
If its the same then expect the "emergency" in Kanto to be extended further. They set their own standard to remove the emergency that there needs to be a 70% reduction week-on-week. Certainly not looking like that will happen.
Curious how they handle the start of the torch relay if there's a supposed emergency...
gakinotsukai
1,551 tests, 340 cases = 22% positivity rate
Apply it to the whole nation and you have theorically 28 millions people infected.