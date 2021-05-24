Tokyo reports 340 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 340 new coronavirus cases, down 195 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 638.1.

People in their 20s (163 cases) and their 30s (90) accounted for the highest numbers, while 81 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 68, up seven from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,300, down four from Sunday.





