Tokyo reports 340 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,708

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 340 new coronavirus cases, down 195 from Sunday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 638.1.
People in their 20s (92 cases) and their 30s (51) accounted for the highest numbers, while 59 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 68, up seven from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,300, down four from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,708. By prefecture, Hokkaido had the most cases with 366, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (280), Kanagawa (219), Osaka (216), Fukuoka (195), Okinawa (104), Hiroshima (103), Hyogo (86), Saitama (83), Chiba (82), Shizuoka (49), Gifu (46), Okayama (41) and Kyoto (38).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 84 (35 of which were in Osaka).
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
16 Comments
Login to comment
nonu6976
On target for a sub 500 week on week average just in time for SOE ending on May 31st - that's a nice coincidence ;-)
Reckless
I believe!
Akula
Admittedly these are weekend numbers, but Hyogo under 100 cases for the first time in a long time, and this must be the lowest Tokyo and Osaka figures for a while.
This will be another day where recoveries exceed new infections. There are still too many infections but signs are there that the current wave is subsiding.
Antiquesaving
But then why is Osaka's hospital system collapsing?
Things just don't add up!
NipponGlory
besides troublesome osaka mayor who did not fully follow the guidances from Koike-san and Suga-san, things in other to places are improvements now.
Sven Asai
500? No, not so pessimistic please, SOE will now be prolonged till June 20th, infections numbers stomped down under 200, of course only just on paper and for the time span of the games. And then, with all those global virus loads imported, in autumn the crematoriums’ chimneys will have some extra working shifts to fulfill. All delivered as ordered…
Tokyo-Engr
One of my employees' daughter had a fever yesterday and the hospital told him they could not see his daughter until today (Monday). No testing on the weekend. This is why the weekend numbers are not indicative of the true state of things here in Japan. Additionally it is so hard to get a test that when someone needs a test they need to pay about 20,000 YEN (slightly under US$200) to go get tested. This discourages people from being tested and I am not sure if the results of such tests (private clinics) are reported.
Finally we really need to know the amount of tests performed to make any determination.
Starbucks
@ nippon glory
besides troublesome osaka mayor who did not fully follow the guidances from Koike-san and Suga-san, things in other to places are improvements now.
Which guidance did the Osaka mayor not follow.
random person
Numbers are going down ! Fantastic ! I guess foreigners are refraining to go out for dinner with Japanese national since they (we) are apparently the reason of infection according to ibaraki health center (any public apology yet?) ! Or maybe they (we) stopped speaking English... (remember those specialist on TV and even in the news explaining us the scientific theory of « this is a pen »)
klausdorth
Miracles, all I can say, miracles.
But what will it look like mid-week?
Sudden increase again? Or finding a more convenient calculator?
nonu6976
Private clinics do not have to inform the government health office - they only recommend that the tested person does if they test positive.
Ashley Shiba
You know how hard it is to get tested for free in this country...very, very difficult, indeed. So many people have to go to private clinics and pay 15,000 to 20,000 thousand yen at a minimum to find out if they have the COVID or not. There is so much wrong with this and than if these people come back positive it does not get reported, and so, the government gets away with keeping the numbers artificially low. But the death numbers do not lie, the hospitals packed to the max with COVID patients no way to hide that either, and so, keep on with the farce it does not work.
Jtsnose
Let's get it down to zero . . . .
James
As I check it total number tested in Tokyo on the 22nd was 5608 vs 15,144 in Osaka.
Something is still wrong with test numbers...
Oxycodin
Let’s believe the fake in the name of Olympics :)
Reckless
Will a private clinic even let you in if you have any symptoms? I thought not. I went to a hospital recently for a diagnostic test unrelated to coronavirus and they took my temperature which was slightly high and canceled my appointment for that day.