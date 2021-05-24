Tokyo reports 340 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,708

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 340 new coronavirus cases, down 195 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 638.1.

People in their 20s (92 cases) and their 30s (51) accounted for the highest numbers, while 59 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 68, up seven from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,300, down four from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,708. By prefecture, Hokkaido had the most cases with 366, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (280), Kanagawa (219), Osaka (216), Fukuoka (195), Okinawa (104), Hiroshima (103), Hyogo (86), Saitama (83), Chiba (82), Shizuoka (49), Gifu (46), Okayama (41) and Kyoto (38).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 84 (35 of which were in Osaka).

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

