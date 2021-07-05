Tokyo reports 342 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,030

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 342 new coronavirus cases, down 176 from Sunday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 585.6.
People in their 20s (101 cases), their 40s (62) and their 30s (61) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 57, up six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 491, down five from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,030. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (180), Chiba (112), Osaka (78), Saitama (76), Hokkaido (29) and Okinawa (28).
Eleven prefectures reported no cases.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 19.
- ttps://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
68 Comments
Commodore Perry
Very high positivity rate.
High number of cases for a Sunday.
Not looking good.
Akula
Numbers very low now outside of Kanto and the vaccination program approaching 50M jabs, just as I said they would. We may be over 70M when the Olympics kick off.
Derek Grebe
Commodore Perry - where do you get your figures from? I'm trying to find the test numbers but I can only find old data.
bokuda
Japan was the Asian country that gathered most jabs.
Now, we are out of jabs.
Anyone can make sense out of this??
Syne
Commodore Perry: you keep posting about the high positivity rate, however the figures for positive tests/totals aren't published on the StopCovid19 website until the next day (unless you're getting your info somewhere else)?
Do you just mean "lots of positive cases"? That's not the same thing as a high positivity rate.
Antiquesaving
Wait until we get the number of tests conducted,
My bet 2,000 as the past few days infection rates have been over 10%.
Also severe cases up 6 in Tokyo waiting for number of deaths because we need to subtract deaths before then add new cases, that way we know really how many new severe cases were added.
Same applies to the national figures.
The total of severe cases is irrelevant if 9 people died and we are 5 cases few in total that means 4 new cases were added.
We are not give the full figures only the resulting totals which give an incorrect impression.
Antiquesaving
Simple, like certain other countries the hype surrounding AZ has made the government scared to use it and it was the only vaccine to be produced locally 90 million doses.
So no AZ being used, Japan has to wait it's turn for more Pfizer and Moderna shipments.
Antiquesaving
I am going by the stopcovid Tokyo and Toyo Keizai.
Number of tests Areva day late ( sometimes 2 days) but we can extrapolate based on past weekends and the past few days testing and infection rates that have been just over 10%.
So I'd like yesterday and the day before we has at least 10% infection rate that would mean fewer than 3,000 test but infection rates have been rising so probably lower.
carpslidy
More importantly
31,500.000 vaccinated (17,000,000 2 shots)
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/pages/20210122
Likely 33.000,000 as data is usually a few days late
bokuda
I'm confused. Every other country gives the %, to have a reference, for comparison.
That page doesn't. Any reason for that?
Antiquesaving
@bokyba
Check her about 3 days behind as everything is concerning Japan's information on covid.
You need to select Japan on the lower section.
Fully vaccinated 13% partially vaccinated 11% as of July 1st.
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations?country=~JPN
Other sites are available but not sure if they are anymore up to date.
theResident
In a country where 60% at best will actually have it then ticking along quite nicely. We could have done without Sports Day in a couple of weeks but they'll keep powering on hopefully.
Testing here..the numbers are STILL irrelevant as no close contact testing and no mas testing. Guys..what are we? 17 months in? Has anything changed?
Reckless
I got my first Moderna jab today at my workplace. It was very smooth. I felt nothing and feel no side effects. I am optimistic that there is light at the end of the tunnel.
drlucifer
Numbers will be low when the number of tests is low, even the stable genius could figure that out.
Jim
@kausdorth
Here are past weeks numbers as reported on Mondays - (you can also at - https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/)
24 May - 340
31 May - 260
7 Jun - 235
14 Jun - 209
21 Jun - 236
28 Jun - 317
5 Jul (today) - 342
Last three weeks numbers on rise again
Pukey2
My workplace was going to roll out the vaccines. Now it looks like they can't get anywhere near as many they had expected. Back to the drawing board for me. Meanwhile, practically all my relatives (except really young kids) around the world have been offered one. Terrific. Well done. No jabs but I get the pleasure of being in the same country as the O-bloody-lympics.
Commodore Perry
RecklessToday 05:54 pm JST
Wait until tomorrow.
swift_wx
Jumping in because I see many posts asking about how many tests... on all of these daily articles, the words "new coronavirus cases" right in the first sentence are hyperlinked to a PDF file where they give the daily tests over the past 3 days as well as the 3-day average. Now, whether you believe that number, or not, is a different story, but you can get your numbers for Tokyo there.
Anyway, going back to lurk mode now, have a wonderful evening everyone.
drlucifer
Have you heard several times that testing is a limited precious resource that cannot be wasted testing any
Taro or Hanako but not a resource when it comes to testing all the aliens who are not dignitaries coming in for the olympic.
Monty
Got my first shot of Moderna last friday at my company.
No side effects, just pain in my arm until today.
2nd shot on July 30th.
Yes, @Reckless, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Reckless
@Monty, good. Sounds like you will be back at those girly clubs soon enough.
klausdorth
Jim,
thank you! So, it looks like a steady increase week by week.
Guess this (at least) can't be denied!
carpslidy
bokudaToday 05:37 pm JST
120.000..000 population
So 25% one shot and 15% fully
Yes, it's less than other countries but moving in the right direction.
gakinotsukai
hard to have a negative evolution on vaccination though
carpslidy
gakinotsukaiToday 06:43 pm JST
Oxycodin
I already got my first jab so I don’t need to wear a mask anymore
Antiquesaving
Where did you get that silly idea?
Full protection takes 7 to 14 days after the second dose both Pfizer and Moderna!
And you can still catch covid and transmit it to others.
So please don't be one of those.
You can wait just a bit longer.
Commodore Perry
MontyToday 06:21 pm JST
Pain in the arm isn't a side effect?
Antiquesaving
Well technically yes and no!
It depends on the pain.
You get a needle jammed into your arm even without a vaccine, generally your going to have pain.
So it is the level and extent and type of pain that determines if it is a side effects or just pain from have a piece of metal jammed into your arm.
Monty
@Commodore
Pain in the arm isn't a side effect?
No! Not for me.
For me a side effect is something that gives me problems or prevent me to fullfill my daily issues.
And a pain in the arm doesnt do that.
Commodore Perry
MontyToday 07:25 pm JST
Just wondering. I got Pfizer and a few hours after the first shot, that shoulder had pain, and basically was immobile for 12 hours. A day went by and felt fine, then had 2 days of overall fatigue.
AntiquesavingToday 07:22 pm JST
The CDC list pain in the arm where you got the shot as a side effect. CDC does mention the level or extent of pain:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html
Reckless
Depends on your features. Some spare others by wearing the mask.
John Noun
Had my first shot today at the university I work for. Was fine, a little bit of a sore arm now, but all staff were pleasant and helpful.
One thing I would complain about, and I'm British so it's a national pastime, is the amount of staff required to do simple things. One person could have today done what 9 people were doing (ie. Directing me to a door, to the alcohol hand spray, to the steps up to a stage to talk to someone, then down the stairs to an entrance...etc etc)
Oxycodin
First jab gives you 75% protection based on google search which is likely better than 0% second jab 95 percent based on moderna vaccine
bokuda
We have all numbers on display and cannot even agree if they are falling or raising.
This is nuts.
non party
Finally the scientists said the origin of the virus ..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovU4e8Cfreg
Antiquesaving
I'm not America so why does everyone keep acting like the CDC is the only or right source?!
Antiquesaving
Now before "severe cases are down " fan boy arrives.
Let review.
Yesterday 496 severe cases, 19 of which died since then.
That leaves 477 severe cases.
Today we have 491 which means there are 14 new severe cases.
falseflagsteve
Severe cases and deaths are falling fast. Severe cases nationwide have been falling daily. No messing about with numbers can create an illusion that makes that fact false.
Its obvious that the vaccines are working, let’s be grateful with that fact, rather than trying and failing increasing hard to paint the good news in a bad light.
Some dude
Now before "severe cases are down " fan boy arrives.
He was here an hour or two ago. Looks like his post got removed. Maybe “mindless repetition” is a new reason for removal…
And, speak of the devil, he’s back.
Is that the stench of desperation?
Antiquesaving
Let's see yesterday deaths 9 day before 9 today 19!
Falling?
Tokyoite
As always a lot of people here on JT speculating about whether testing is being used to keep the numbers down.
Whether that's true or not, here's the fatalities for July so far:
1st July = 24 deaths
2nd July = 25 deaths
3rd July = 9 deaths
4th July = 6 deaths
falseflagsteve
9.55 pm poster
I asked you kindly yesterday to read my comments properly before replying to me. I said severe cases have been falling daily not deaths. I said deaths have been falling fast, can you see the difference?
I’ll try and make it a bit simpler for you to understand. The severe cases have been fail,nig every day for a while and the deaths have been falling on average. Notice I have never made a comment saying the death rate has fallen daily
Hope this clears up any issues in future.
Hello there
Japan is doing great! Low cases, places still open, no lockdown. The world should take notice.
bokuda
@ffsteve
No wonder your posts get deleted.
More deaths, more infections, and less tests...
And you are talking about severe cases? What good is that?
falseflagsteve
bokuda
Please take some time to check up the daily death rates, severe cases and cases nationwide over the last month. Also when I state nationwide I am not referring to just Tokyo, though I concede many appear to believe that is the whole of Japan.
bokuda
@ffsteve
Can you be a little more aware?
There's lots of factors to deal with.
You are forcing me to look at the few of them that could be perceived as positive, only if you completely ignore the reality.
Reckless
My Ghosh you nailed it. Brits depress me after 5 minutes of their incessant whining. Hope that sarcasm is also lethal to coronavirus which my Moderna vaccine #1 is slapping down as I type.
falseflagsteve
bokuda
Dont force anyone to do anything, just stating the official stats and also commenting about the numbers falling due to vaccination.
This is about the Covid numbers and those numbers are reality. I don’t seem to get any rebuttals to my comments, just abuse and/or nonsense, it’s very weird.
Reckless
Bloody hell! I’m British and people always complain that I’m too optimistic and positive.
Tokyoite
Simply not true. What source are you using? Or are you talking about somewhere other than Japan?
Japan stats:
1st July = 24 deaths
2nd July = 25 deaths
3rd July = 9 deaths
4th July = 6 deaths
Source:
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/tag/11029417/
gakinotsukai
Please stop make assumptions with the week-ends data.
It is irrelevant !
falseflagsteve
gakin
Please look at the data from the last month, the severe cases and deaths have fallen dramatically. It’s wonderful to see the vaccinations making things safer.
Commodore Perry
Just throwing my hat in the falseflagsteve ring for a moment.
Sounds like he is using official stats, and then making his opinion on those stats. I do not see the statistics being inconsistent with what is published.
FFS just says deaths and severe cases are falling. I do not see evidence otherwise.
At the same time, overall cases are rising. If that is disputed, I would disagree with such. I also think case tests are low. So I do not believe the government is manipulating the numbers; they are just manipulating how those numbers are being derived, by not doing enough tests.
Are deaths falling because of the vaccinations? Very possible, if the elderly were vaccinated first, and if they are the group most likely to be affected with severe cases and deaths.
Give the guy a break--attack him on cases rising, and high positivity rates, but I don't see the point in arguing against the statistics he is publishing.
falseflagsteve
Commodore
Thanks. I’m using the data to try and convey what is actually happening here. I can’t understand why some are insisting the situation is far worse than the data says. I also don’t understand how I’m accused of manipulating the data and lying about the official figures. As far as thing stand at the moment, we are seeing severe cases and deaths falls in relation to recorded cases. This is the same in all countries where vaccines have been rolled out.
i cannot understand the criticism of how I am analyzing the case data and coming to these conclusions. The scientists worldwide are saying the same thing as I am regarding the vaccines effectiveness.
Fuzzy
That's funny. Because I distinctly remember rebutting several of your posts only yesterday. None of which were abusive. And they mysteriously disappeared... Weird indeed.
Fuzzy
Starting my timer. Let's see how long it takes for these to vanish like they were never said.
falseflagsteve
Fuzzy
Well, that’s the mods. I’d say 90% of my posts are removed, no doubt all these tonight will also be so.
Commodore Perry
alseflagsteveToday 12:09 am JST
I have no disagreement with the data you use. For me, the difference in opinion comes out of how that data is interpreted.
I don't know why people are accusing you of manipulating data.
Strangerland
Yeah, it's amazing how the JT armchair scientists and medical officers think they are smart enough to figure it out, but only prove that they are internet hacks that aren't smart enough to realize they aren't smart enough to be scientists, and don't have either the required information, nor the intellectual ability to effectively parse the information they do. If they had that intellectual ability, they would realize they couldn't come up with the conclusions they do.
falseflagsteve
Strangerland
Another one being abusive and vulgar who has nothing to add to the discussion. Please rebutt any of my posts today . Must be easy to do with my low intellectual ability as you allege.
Strangerland
And the difference in intelligence!
Strangerland
Oh, I added to it. Sorry you didn't like my addition. People don't like it when others speak uncomfortable truths.
Why would I waste time doing that? You clearly have no intent to learn the truth, and only want to interpret your cherry picked evidence in a way that fits your bias. Why would I waste my time trying to educate someone with a closed mind who doesn't want to be educated? That's the road to futility.
Oh sorry, did you want me to not point that out? My bad.
falseflagsteve
Stranger
As predicted, foul abuse and no rebuttal to my posts.
I find it’s a common trait the most abusive are those least likely to be able have a grown up discussion.
BTW, I don’t cherry pick facts, just use official data for my sources.
Strangerland
Good. Stick with what you know. rather than trying to be an armchair scientists. The above prediction was better than your data interpretation skills.
Um, you cherry pick official data. Without he background education and intelligence on how to efficiently parse it.
Sorry, did you not want me to point out what you do? My bad.
Flute
@Commodore Perry
Where do you see a post saying they are manipulating data ? People contest their interpretation of data and selection of it. I think the personality is part of the problem, we are talking about someone, which when Osaka saw raising number of case, hospital being overwhelmed and so on was saying how good it was to have people not wearing masks, no partition, ... Doubting efficacy of vaccine. Attacking obese people. Dismissing death of people as they are old, have comorbidity, are overweight, ... Insult people right and left (they are not the only one).
And so on
They are a troll, do not even try to hid it. Big tip, they stopped using basic Internet etiquette when addressing someone.
falseflagsteve
Flute
Any evidence to back up your outrageous claims against me? Of course not. Mentioning that overweight and elderly die more from Covid is factual information. I doubted how efficient the vaccine maybe yes, and I’m glad my original fears were not the case.
I never dismissed deaths of the elderly or obese, those are totally untrue.
Strangerland
You back up those claims every time you post. But it takes a certain level of intelligence to see that you're an armchair scientist. The lesser intelligent can't tell the difference between armchair scientists and real ones.
Antiquesaving
Is this a joke.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/cards/number-of-tested
1820 test conducted on the 4th!?
So 342 people tested positive out of 1820.
Nearly 19% infection rate?
Anyone that doesn't see a problem with this has some serious issues concerning reality.