Tokyo reports 342 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,030

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 342 new coronavirus cases, down 176 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 585.6.

People in their 20s (101 cases), their 40s (62) and their 30s (61) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 57, up six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 491, down five from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,030. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (180), Chiba (112), Osaka (78), Saitama (76), Hokkaido (29) and Okinawa (28).

Eleven prefectures reported no cases.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 19.

