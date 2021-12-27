Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 35 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 35 new coronavirus cases, up down eight from Sunday and 24 more than last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 44, up six from Sunday.

Admin, maybe you want to correct this sentence:

*"...... Monday reported 35 new coronavirus cases, up down eight from Sunday....."?*

I mean, which is it? Up or down or in between?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is great news, I’ll work, then go to the supermarket, have a shower, watch something on tv, eat something, assured that life is better.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Yup omicron wave is apparent. Hopefully, not a lot get sick or die.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Just be careful what you write or the moderator will lose control of this thread too and will have to close it down.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

