Tokyo reports 351 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,022

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 351 new coronavirus cases, down 85 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 426.4.
People in their 20s (82 cases) and their 30s (82) accounted for the highest numbers, while 43 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 60, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,131, down 26 from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,022. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (249), Hokkaido (183), Okinawa (183), Aichi (169), Osaka (145), Saitama (81), Fukuoka (79), Chiba (76), Hyogo (58), Kyoto (46) and Hiroshima (40).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 48.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
37 Comments
Commodore Perry
Very high positivity rate for the weekend. Nothing has changed.
Stephan
It’s funny how it just keeps getting lower like clockwork as if there are no clusters or outbreaks anywhere in Tokyo. You could almost say it as if it was scripted and following the predetermined plan!!
Stephan
In other words completely unbelievable!!
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Yeah exactly.
People on here don't believe this numbers. Fake news.
The only numbers they believe are negative very high numbers. Anything that's super bad and negative about Japan they believe 100%.
Objective
Hokkaido has always been lauded for their case reporting and they have seen significant drops over the past 2 weeks. Tokyo is seeing the same downward path. Fewer people are presenting with symptoms. With a huge increase in vaccines over the past few weeks, the situation is obviously going to get better.
theResident
Agree @RWN: If the numbers are low these people say they are rubbish, if they are high they call for a lockdown.
tooheysnew
So many Debbie Downers here, who are only satisfied with high numbers.
Commodore Perry
ReasonandWisdomNipponToday 07:37 pm JST
Totally believe the numbers. Low number of positive cases. Low number of tests. High positivity rate.
So, I believe the low, and the high numbers.
Tora
Excellent. Will get to zero just in time to hold the safety Olympics. Enjoy the games folks!
stickman1760
Are the test numbers displayed? Don’t see them in the article.
JapanBliss
Is it still true that case numbers are only from government testing sites and not from private testing facilities?
And is it not true that the movement of people is increasing while the case numbers are reported to be decreasing?
And if positivity rates are increasing, then how can the case numbers be decreasing?
Nothing adds up. We need to be writing to foreign news agencies and asking them to investigate how the numbers are arrived at in Japan.
falseflagsteve
There is no number manipulation, this is just a somewhat bizarre conspiracy theory which is based on emotion and without foundation. The evidence of any type of cover up is zero.
JapanBliss
@falseflagsteve
Numbers from not purposely reduced testing
Numbers that include data from private testing clinics as requested by the opposition party
falseflagsteve
JapanBliss
Please reveal any information you have that proves case numbers and/or severe cases and deaths are being manipulated by the government. I haven’t seen any, and I searched well.It appears to me to be a theory made up by those who believe Japan would end like India and refuse to see that it hasn’t happened
Numan
@falseflagsteve
It is public knowledge that the numbers do not include people who go to private clinics because public hospitals regularly turn away people with symptoms. If public hospitals do not admit a person with symptoms and tell them to go home and wait then they are not counted. It is also proven that people whose death is crime related are the only people in Japan to have a mandatory autopsy. No autopsy then no COVID related deaths.
You not knowing something is not evidence of fact only evidence of ignorance on the topic.
Numan
@falseflagsteve
And............
No test numbers reported which means reduced testing!
falseflagsteve
Numan
please provide facts that show the numbers are being falsified by the government, such as evidence they are making rules to lower case numbers, concealing severe cases and deaths from Covid. Also any evidence that they are lowering test numbers as a ploy to hide case numbers. Finally, some evidence as to why the government is doing this huge manipulation and there have been no whistleblowers.
theResident
The numbers are rubbish regardless, high or low, that much I do believe. But I don't go along with the impending Doom that some seem to wish for here. Firmly in your camp @falseflagsteve. I shall continue to take sensible precautions as I have for the last 16 months now and do my best to get on with life.
Numan - You are just recycling what we all know already. If you want to change it, go and do something about it rather than wasting your time preaching here hysterically to a very very limited audience.
Antiquesaving
As every weekend and Friday,
Suddenly a sharp drop in testing mostly because private labs are closed Monday through Thursday average 8,000 in Tokyo then drop to just barely 5,000 Friday testing and tomorrow when the Saturday numbers are in it will be 3,000 by Sunday under 2,000 like last week
theResident
I see. More recycling, this time about test numbers over the weekend. Antiquesaving…same advice. Go out and change the system rather than sitting at home consumed with rage over it.
stickman1760
The testing numbers are what they are, no point in getting fussed by them. This week I consulted with a respected western doctor in Tokyo who said it would be highly unlikely the morbidity numbers would be manipulated or underreported regardless of the situation with autopsies. Japan is not some third world country that would fudge the numbers like that.
theResident
Thank you @stickman1760 for pointing it out far more eloquently than me.
Numan
@falseflagsteve
You gave a comprehension problem. I did not say anyone was falsifying numbers. I showed you in detail ways that the J-government uses to avoid counting infected people on the official numbers!
In Japan's coronavirus outbreak, numbers we know and don't know
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/05/01/national/science-health/japan-coronavirus-numbers-missing/
Limited virus testing in Japan masks true scale of infection
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/03/02/national/limited-virus-testing-japan/
@stickman
I have a J-relative who is a nurse and her husband is a doctor at the public hospital. They are in the know and their assessment is more inline to what I and others have said. They have told me who are being counted and who are not. They also told me that their hospital can not accept everyone who might be infected.
I think my anecdote carries more wait than your foreign doctor friend in their private practice. (Both situations support my evidence that private clinics are not counted on the official numbers.)
Yet, Japan like China has shown to have third world ideas when comes to the government, society, and business. China has a greater economy than Japan and still has a third-world designation.
Numan
@theResident
Obviously, not everyone knows because @falseflagsteve just said it wasn't true. So, you agree that they are incorrect. Thank you!
And some in that limited audience are ignorant about facts. Therefore, one of the things we can do is inform this limited audience and stop them from spreading misinformation. That is doing something about it.
The other thing is vote which is not possible for a lot of the informed individuals of this limited audience because they are foreign nationals.
falseflagsteve
Numan
I see nothing that proves a government manipulation of numbers. The second one is from March 2020 while Abe was in charge and things just kicked off. The facts are Covid is almost beaten and with vaccines being rolled out it won’t be long until it’s over.
falseflagsteve
Numan
Can you show evidence that their is manipulation of case numbers and severe cases and deaths please. Like I said this is like discussions with flat earthers or extreme religious people. There is always the ignoring what I ask or providing something that is not what I ask or being rude or mocking.
The low deaths and severe cases reveal the truth, Covid is far less deadly than thought by many. I have provided many times the reason why Japan’s numbers are low, all based on fact, but ignored because it doesn’t fit with the agenda of the conspiracy theorists.
Numan
@falseflagsteve
Your problem is not that people can not provide you with evidence. Your problem is your unwillingness to accept evidence.
Do you believe that Japan's inability to more accurately count the number of infected is due to sheer incompetence? And that they simply do not understand that they need to count infections from private clinics and hospitals, provide more testing, and count people who pass away due to complications from COVID-19?
Or is more likely that they do understand that they need to count everyone, but decided to collect less data on infections to make Abe appear to be successfully fighting the virus?
How well is Abe, Johnson, trump, Modi and Bolsonara doing now?
They all had the same strategy and said the same thing as you.
And let's not forget to mention that the rules used to decide which people to count and not count has not changed since Abe resigned from incompetence again. Suga is following the same protocol and things have not gotten much better.
drlucifer
Can someone who understands these numbers explain how come the number of deaths is always higher than the reductions in serious cases, does it means there are deaths from less serious covid cases ?
carpslidy
What all the conspiracy theorists fail to understand is that cases numbers are a snapshot over an overall trend. If numbers are down it means there are less cases overall.
One japan has never sought a zero coronavirus policy thus it makes no sense to test hundreds of thousands a day you may disagree with that but it doesnt make it a conspiracy.
Second, at no point has there been a divide between increasing hospitalizations and increasing case numbers. If there was a conspiracy that wouldn't be the case.
If Tokyo reports 300 cases it probably means there are 3000 cases but seeing as we are all still hear debating numbers 18 months into this what difference does it make?
Vaccination is the only way to get back to normal now, not mass testing.
falseflagsteve
Carpslidy
Well put, but I’m afraid it will not be believed by the conspiracy theorists, nothing will change their minds.
theResident
Well said @carpslidy: That is exactly what most of us have said about the numbers multiple times on this very site. It probably is 10x every day. But after 16 months of this, why are the rabid sheep still bleating about steeping up testing? I don't see the point now Or the cost involved when the money could be better spent getting vaccines out quicker rather than just giving us reams of useless numbers to be dissected at a later date.
Numan
@falseflagsteve
LOL! Almost beaten??? Your credibility and argument just lost steam.
Not counting all of the infected and reducing testing is manipulating numbers. Just like not telling all of the information is equivalent to straight up lying. Professors of writing, logic, philosophy, law, and science will tell you the same.
Moderator
Readers, that's enough bickering on this thread.
Waywardnihon
Personally, my concern is that with every wave in Japan, preventative measures are consistently relaxed or disregarded before the reported numbers return to a base level seen before that wave began, leaving aside any aspersions regarding that reporting. We are already seeing it with this SoE, despite the fact the national figure is roughly double that of the baseline following the New Year SoE. Vaccination is still far too low, and public exhaustion too high, to mitigate another wave if measures are abandoned now and we will see another, higher wave. Those infections and resultant deaths, just as they have been in previous waves, are preventable and if it occurs, are negligently caused by mismanagement in my opinion.
Breakout
theResident
Experts and knowledgeable people know that is how you track variants and the effectiveness of the current vaccines being distributed!
StuckintheMiddle!
What a coincidence? JT just refuted the Resident and falseflagsteve's response:
Japan launches study to verify COVID vaccines' effects on citizens
https://japantoday.com/category/national/japan-launches-study-to-verify-covid-vaccines'-effects-on-citizens
I guess you are cool with taking the Sinovax then if it speeds up the vaccination for the population. We do not need to worry about effectiveness because trace testing is not really important, right?
theResident
@StuckintheMiddle!: If you want to make such judgements about my previous comments about the numbers, I suggest you go back over what I've said the last year in which I repeatedly state that is probably 10x what we see OR you withdraw your comment.