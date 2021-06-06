Tokyo reports 351 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,022

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 351 new coronavirus cases, down 85 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 426.4.

People in their 20s (82 cases) and their 30s (82) accounted for the highest numbers, while 43 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 60, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,131, down 26 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,022. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (249), Hokkaido (183), Okinawa (183), Aichi (169), Osaka (145), Saitama (81), Fukuoka (79), Chiba (76), Hyogo (58), Kyoto (46) and Hiroshima (40).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 48.

