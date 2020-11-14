Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 352 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,731

12 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Saturday reported 352 new cases of the coronavirus, down 22 from Friday. The number is the result of 6,244 tests conducted on Nov 11.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 34,496.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (103), followed by 76 in their 30s and 44 in their 50s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 41, up two from Friday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,731. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (285), Hokkaido (230), Osaka , Aichi (152), Kanagawa (147), Saitama (104), Chiba (88), Hyogo (79), Shizuoka (36) and Okinawa (27).

Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported.


12 Comments
Cases tripled and government advises to go travel.... In may cases tripled and they declared national emergency.... Does any of this makes any sense to anybody?

8 ( +11 / -3 )

Why never focusing on other areas ?

Hokkaido is worrying.

11 ( +11 / -0 )

Why never focusing on other areas ?

What difference does it make? The virus is everywhere. The Go To Travel campaign makes sure of it.

Feel free to post the Hokkaido numbers if you want.

9 ( +9 / -0 )

All this is crazy go travel go and people are going and not smart enough to stay home, the government not putting a curfew on restaurants and closing down the pubs and pachinkos and the list goes on. Until people really take this serious which includes the government we are going to end up like the States and Europe.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

Until people really take this serious which includes the government we are going to end up like the States and Europe.

I honestly think it's already like some EU countries now, just with 100x less testing...

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Guess what... This virus... Never existed.. Show me someone who isolated this virus... And show that this isolated virus causes death... I pay you 100 mio yen.

empty promises from an anonymous account?

The virus is being isolated routinely all over the world and it is the only possible cause of death on countless patients that were healthy otherwise, It is also perfectly possible to inoculate laboratory animals with the virus and observe death. There is zero difficulty to prove the virus exists and can be lethal, unless you mean running highly illegal and unethical human experimentation.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

So, are the boffins of hand sitting in Kasumigaseki ready to take some sort of proactive measures to curb the spread of this virus yet?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

So, are the boffins of hand sitting in Kasumigaseki ready to take some sort of proactive measures to curb the spread of this virus yet?

They promised to ramp up testing and send experts to the hot spots. There must be Kasumigaseki experts running around all over Japan by now....

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Let's get some perspective...2 covid 19 related deaths reported in Japan yesterday. Assume under reporting by 90 percent and you might have 20 to 30 deaths. Probably more people died in road accidents. So, do we shut down the roads? One of the contributing causes of covid-19 deaths iso obesity. But hey...Fat is fun! It's ok to be fat! So, you are size 20, no problem. Well, the s**t has hit the proverbial fan as in Japan levels of obesity and with it, type 2 diabetes are much lower than the usa, England, brazil, italy etc...

I expect a deluge of negative comments and down votes...good luck with that, I hope it boosts your immune system. I will stick to a very balanced diet, excellent blood pressure , boxing and 5k runs 4 times a week...

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

Cases tripled and government advises to go travel.... In may cases tripled and they declared national emergency.... Does any of this makes any sense to anybody? Is there a pandemic or not or what's going on here?

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Mister samurai you spot on. Its all an iq test here...

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

This is about 20 minutes infection rate in some EU/US cities.

well done japan

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

Let's get some perspective...2 covid 19 related deaths reported in Japan yesterday.

Except this is not true. There were 10 deaths yesterday. Not sure where you get your number from.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

This is about 20 minutes infection rate in some EU/US cities.

Yup, and they test the same amount in 20 mins also. But I am sure you knew that already, just conveniently ignored.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

