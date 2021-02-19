Tokyo reports 353 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,302

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 353 new cases of the coronavirus, down 92 from Thursday.
The number (212 men and 141 women) is the result of 9,243 tests conducted on Feb 16.
The most number of cases were 84 people in their 20s, followed by 69 in their 30s, 49 in their 50s, 40 in their 40s, 30 in their 60s, 27 in their 70s and 22 in their 80s. Twenty-seven cases were aged 20 or younger.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 547.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,302. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Chiba (147), Saitama (141), Kanagawa (129), Osaka (91), Fukuoka (60), Aichi (51), Hokkaido (43), Shizuoka (36) and Hyogo (31).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 64.
I'm not one to complain usually, but I mean bloody hell. Come on.
Melbourne Australia 30,000 tests just one positive and its news, Tokyo 9,509 tests and 353 positive with no information about where the have been. Really not a serious response?
Is there a need to have an unknown vaccine placed into your body in Japan?
I am wondering...
84 hospitalized but the hospitals in Tokyo are strained? Something doesn't fit.
84 hospitalized but the hospitals in Tokyo are strained? Something doesn't fit.
The answer is simple and easy;
It is not true that the hospitals are strained.
The long term effects of Covid are very serious which even young people are struggling with. So it&s not only about getting infected but also overcoming any long term effects.
Funny how people see what they want the see. You chose to ignore the 3 following words... “with severe symptoms”. Or perhaps you don’t quite understand what that means. That means ICU where they require lots of expensive equipment that is in limited supply, and a team of medical professionals taking care of them around the clock. Oh, and they will be in there for weeks before recovery, or death.
Here in Hiroshima, they asked for people to take free pcr tests.
Only 600 people participated out of the 500,000 in the city.
So before people complain about under testing, remember almost nobody wants to be tested.
It would also be relatively easy to search for the facts, dear Monty. The hospitals are strained, as every severe case needs a team of around 20 nurses and doctors to care for them. The beds reserved for/hospitals accepting covid-19 patients in general are also limited, and so are the ICUs. So basically, the hospitals where the covid-19 patients can go in the first place, are under a strain.
Uniquely unique Japan has just found its own special variant of COVID-19. How are they going to fiddle with numbers if this strain is more infectious?