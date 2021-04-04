Tokyo reports 355 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,472

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 355 new cases of the coronavirus, down 91 from Saturday. Osaka once again topped the nation with the most number of cases, logging 594.
In Tokyo, the number (212 men and 143 women) is the result of 6,945 tests conducted on April 1. By age group, people in their 20s (102 cases) and their 30s (76) accounted for the highest number, while 39 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 431.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,472. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (211), Kanagawa (142), Saitama (135), Chiba (124), Aichi (116), Okinawa (96), Miyagi (80), Kyoto (63), Hokkaido (53), Ibaraki (45), Nara (40), Nagano (33) and Gunma (30).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 12.
Zoroto
Less than 7000 tests for a weekday, and even with that a 15% increase over last Sunday.
Utterly ridiculous.
Texas A&M Aggie
355 cases of people with this deadly disease are 355 too many. Tokyo must follow Osaka's lead and impose the strictest lockdown measures allowed by law.
Oxycodin
We need a total lock down for two month. These numbers not looking good for the Olympics
Simian Lane
one day I will be a statistic too or I may even have gone under the radar up until now, the secret game
daito_hak
Go ahead, be my guest, lock yourself down for two months and come back to tell us how much fun you had.
What’s ridiculous is you bragging every day about a subject you have zero understanding of.
Monty
@daito hak
I 100% agree!
carpslidy
@Daito,
@monty
100% agree too!
Northernlife
These numbers mean nothing I'm afraid the government has not been very transparent with their incompetence..
ClippetyClop
People don't have the resilience or fortitude to be unselfish these days, nor the patience to deal with small privations. Always about me me me.
Sven Asai
Not exactly... The viruses can survive up to more than 70 days in vivo, that means in living organic ‘material’. That can be you and me, dead corpses, pets, wild or zoo animals and all such. If anybody wants the former life back or wants to talk about a post-pandemic era, then you surely have to favor a most possible strict lockdown for those 70 days plus a voluntarily additional time by the length of one or more standard deviations. Forget anything else, you won’t vaccinate the globe until herd immunity, you can’t guarantee always have the fitting vaccines or medications for future variants or mutations. No, you will otherwise live with that viruses and of course die earlier than necessary, because you quickly reach age groups of higher risk percentages and will need very much fortune to always avoid the amount of virus load that you finally won’t stand, the one that brings you into the hospital, ICU and grave. Or in shorter words, you are for example 10 years long lucky, your vaccine or body and its immune response withstands , but in the eleventh year unexpectedly not, and your dead... And you’re right, then you won’t need lockdowns anymore. I agree.
dan
@Sven Asai...
Your post has totally lost me..
Can you translate that into English please!
Goodlucktoyou
7000 tests out of a population of around 23,000,000 is equal to?
saw the Olympic Torch run at a cafe today. No social distancing. Runners no masks.
sf2k
I'm wondering if they just role dice to fill in the forms
zichi
My nearest hospital is testing. Make an appointment and turn up. They even come out to your car.
Stewie
If they tested anywhere near what other countries are doing then you could add another zero to that figure.
But...the Olympics.
Ricky Sanchez
@kyakusenbi_arimasu
Please explain how "your" taxes pay for hosting us? If anything I give more to Japan than they give to me! Bought a new house, paid taxes. Bought a new SUV, paid taxes. Worked a year, paid taxes...buying another SUV, paid taxes. Maybe I will just go back to Mexico! Is that what you want?
divinda
Last Sunday the national total was 1783.
Today is shaping up to be to be 2200+
Thats a 35%+ increase...
Bungle
How are the PCRs conducted in Japan? Oral? Nasal? Or do they call in the rectum inspector like the Chinese?
Thomas Goodtime
@daito hak/Monty
I don't agree with you. Zoroto is on the ball
Thomas Goodtime
Blue Peter appeal has been donating clothes to the Japanese again I see