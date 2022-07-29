Tokyo reports 36,814 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 36,814, new coronavirus cases, down 3,592 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 26, down one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 376, up 30 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (10,237), Hokkaido (6,594), Okinawa (5,253), Niigata (2,645), Gifu (2,625), Okayama (2,403), Gunma (2,393), Nara (2,377), Nagasaki (2,252), Oita (1,744), Nagano (1,740) and Fukushima (1,527).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

