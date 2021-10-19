Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 36 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 36 new coronavirus cases, up seven from Monday and 41 down from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 26, down five from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 294, down 18 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

So, statistically zero cases in Tokyo. Awesome! Life here has been pretty normal but it will soon get back to 2019 normal.

I did have a sniffle yesterday so I guess it was a regular cold. I am hopeful that the quarantine for vaccinated travelers will be lifted soon.

