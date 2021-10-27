Tokyo reports 36 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 36 new coronavirus cases, up seven from Tuesday and five down from last Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 16, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 184, down 13 from Tuesday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
1 Comment
Login to comment
Thomas Goodtime
Except for the cases in the present.
Reckless
Simply remarkable!
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Glad I am not one of them, but I had my hots, and wanting a double booster.