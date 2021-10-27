Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 36 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 36 new coronavirus cases, up seven from Tuesday and five down from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 16, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 184, down 13 from Tuesday.

Except for the cases in the present.

Simply remarkable!

Glad I am not one of them, but I had my hots, and wanting a double booster.

