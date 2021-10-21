Tokyo reports 36 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 36 new coronavirus cases, down five from Wednesday and 26 down from last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 24, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 260, down 16 from Wednesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Good
It's over. Go out and have fun.
dan
Roll on the good times !
Zin Mg Mg Zaw
I think I'm not the only one who is waiting for borders reopen.
Reckless
Thank you Suga-san! The unsung hero of this success story.
El Rata
When zero?
Reckless
soon, very soon.
klausdorth
Oh come on, it's not Suga who greatly contributed to this. Thank the people for getting their jabs and wearing masks, besides a couple of other things.
Japantime
Japan has really led the way with overcoming the virus. Lockdowns were not necessary. It has been life and work as normal. Well done.
Wobot
Impossible but might as well be now
prionking
I don't think we'll get to 0 cases, at least not recorded ones. There be a few lingering on in the background but there's enough immunity for us to get back to the old normal, sans masks.
Until the next scare campaign rolls around.