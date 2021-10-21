Tokyo reports 36 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 36 new coronavirus cases, down five from Wednesday and 26 down from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 24, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 260, down 16 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today