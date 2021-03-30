Tokyo reports 364 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,079

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 364 new cases of the coronavirus, up 130 from Monday.

The number (218 men and 146 women) is the result of 4,203 tests conducted on March 27. By age group, people in their 20s (86 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, one down from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 368.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,079, with Osaka logging the highest with 432. Tokyo was next, followed by Hyogo (176), Miyagi (121), Saitama (107), Kanagawa (96), Okinawa (87), Chiba (81), Hokkaido (56), Aichi (56), Nara (46), Fukuoka (30), Ehime (30), Ibaraki (29), Tochigi (29) and Yamagata (27).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 33.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

