Tokyo reports 364 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,079

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 364 new cases of the coronavirus, up 130 from Monday.
The number (218 men and 146 women) is the result of 4,203 tests conducted on March 27. By age group, people in their 20s (86 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, one down from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 368.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,079, with Osaka logging the highest with 432. Tokyo was next, followed by Hyogo (176), Miyagi (121), Saitama (107), Kanagawa (96), Okinawa (87), Chiba (81), Hokkaido (56), Aichi (56), Nara (46), Fukuoka (30), Ehime (30), Ibaraki (29), Tochigi (29) and Yamagata (27).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 33.
theResident
Not the end of the world. I was expecting higher a week and a bit since the 'SOE'' was lifted. Shift my forecast for 600-700 to next Tuesday. Allowing for the incubation period.
bokuda
4,203 tests?!
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Severe hospitalized numbers looking great. Keep going down.
Jimizo
@theResident
Good to read a rational, serious post from an adult and sincere poster on these daily threads. They are becoming rarer. Your post seems like a sensible prediction. Wondering what kind of numbers those in power will be prepared to tolerate before pressure grows for more restrictions. Our company is working on the idea of telework for the rest of the year.
Michael Machida
I guess the State Of Emergency has ended to the fast thinking action of the Japanese Government. Way to go! Now, we are all safe as a bug in a rug. ; ^ ( This has been a sarcastic response to this amazing article.
Monty
I heard a few ambulances on my 10km walk today through a scenic spot though.
And they all drove Covid patients right?
AG
One of my colleagues got it and is getting severe. He only got tested after a few days with high fevers and so on.
No one was or will get tested as “everyone wears masks at all times”.
That explains how good tracing is in Japan, weather you believe it or not.
He’s now waiting to get admitted to a hospital.
This is not the first case in my company, but the first one in my department.
None of the times tracing was conducted, only sending home for a week, people that work in the same office.
Wishing him a quick recovery and hopefully he did not spread it to anyone.
Sven Asai
Yes, situated on far islands we are still very lucky. Considering the global development it’s surely time also here to take the alarm clock out of the box and put it visible on the table.
bokuda
this would explain the low hospitalized numbers.
they wait until you're close to death to admit you.
theResident
@Jimizo - I think we just have to accept the reality of the way the Government here have decided to deal with it. It would seem that the local Osaka Government are already seeding the idea of re introducing (albeit voluntary restrictions) once again.
At a guess, the 9 PM 'curfew'' will be requested to be held through Golden Week - And we will see what gets bought back from domestic travel after that. Even without 'Go To' there is very little hotel accommodation and few flights left over that period outside of Tokyo, Chiba, Gunma and Kanagawa.
Without the option of having an 'enforced' lockdown, then there is very little to do,, and at the end of the day, if you yourself were in a quiet bar with a group of 4-5 people and you weren't kicked out at 9pm on the dot - whats the chances you would actually leave?
Covid Fatigue has truly settled in - Restaurants around/close to my office are back to 80% pre-covid levels anyway.
I think we'd need to see 1200+ sustained for a few days for Koike +3 to request a formal SOE again.
Vaccine roll out and the speed of approval as we all know remains the biggest obstacle to begin a return to normality here for a myriad of reasons sadly.
The sarcasm of people like @Michael Machida and @Zoroto, day in, day out is frankly just tiring and offers nothing.
Jimizo
@AG
Another useful and serious post from a serious poster. The need for a more serious approach to tracing in situations like yours seems pretty clear.
Zoroto
Waiting? Why, no beds?
Monty
Nearly got into a few fights
Take care Man, dont put yourself into danger.
Whatsnext
Love to make a bet with your resident. I say about the same numbers as this week.
theResident
Oh! Love a flutter. Next Tuesday? 380-420. Bit wide I know - but it only a Tuesday
Whatsnext
You changed your numbers resident! I would say about 380 as well.
bob
Whatsnext - I can't thank you enough for your serious post filled w super duper gravitas. It is a lost art here on JT.