Tokyo reports 369 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 369 new coronavirus cases, up 134 from Monday.

People in their 20s (114 cases) and their 30s (72) accounted for the highest numbers, while 41 cases were aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 6o, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,099, down 21 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

