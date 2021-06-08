Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 369 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 369 new coronavirus cases, up 134 from Monday.

People in their 20s (114 cases) and their 30s (72) accounted for the highest numbers, while 41 cases were aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 6o, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,099, down 21 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

And, as usual, the number of tests is not reported, making this number meaningless.

Why, it's almost like they are pumping out low numbers to prove something...that the $25K debt every man woman and child in the country is on the hook for is fine and dandy because the hop-skip-jump show has to go on.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Number of people with mild symptoms: unknown.

Number of people that have bad symptoms but no time to convince a doctor to give them a test: unknown.

Contact tracing: N/A

8 ( +9 / -1 )

The downward trend of cases and those with severe symptoms continues. As expected this is heading towards the end of Covid in Japan unless a much more dangerous variant appears.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

No downward trend! It's up 134 compared with yesterday. Some people refuse to accept even those doctored numbers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

