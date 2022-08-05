Tokyo reports 37,767 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 37,767 new coronavirus cases, up 2,428 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, down one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 556, up 40 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (7,210), Gifu (3,127), Mie (2,859), Gunma (2,633), Nagasaki (2,359), Okayama (3,298), Fukushima (1,758), Ishikawa (1,646), Ehime (1,574) and Fukui (1,362).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

