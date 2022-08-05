Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 37,767 coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 37,767 new coronavirus cases, up 2,428 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, down one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 556, up 40 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (7,210), Gifu (3,127), Mie (2,859), Gunma (2,633), Nagasaki (2,359), Okayama (3,298), Fukushima (1,758), Ishikawa (1,646), Ehime (1,574) and Fukui (1,362).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Tokyo reports 37,767 coronavirus cases

Time for lockdowns.

Out of control.

-10 ( +3 / -13 )

No.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

@painkiller: Not a chance. Wil NEVER happen in Tokyo.

5 ( +9 / -4 )

@Rakuraku - No - he's not a troll, he's an extremely religious right wing American living in the wrong country.

I believe you want to say left wing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

ComRezi is Revolutionizing the Apartment Experience in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Family Living: Toranomon Hills Residential Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kawaguchi Asama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog