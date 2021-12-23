Tokyo reports 37 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 37 new coronavirus cases, down three from Wednesday and seven more than last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, one down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 28, up two from Wednesday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
2 Comments
Simian Lane
As a source of comfort, men used to flatten toadstools with bats, and scream blue fury at approaching storms. This extraordinary tally is also just a phase. The advice as always - follow your instincts and act accordingly.
klausdorth
7 more than a week ago.
\Well, if it keeps on going like that, and with proper accounting,
who knows what it will look like after the winter vacation.