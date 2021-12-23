Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk on the scramble crossing in Shibuya, Tokyo. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 37 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 37 new coronavirus cases, down three from Wednesday and seven more than last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, one down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 28, up two from Wednesday.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

As a source of comfort, men used to flatten toadstools with bats, and scream blue fury at approaching storms. This extraordinary tally is also just a phase. The advice as always - follow your instincts and act accordingly.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

7 more than a week ago.

\Well, if it keeps on going like that, and with proper accounting,

who knows what it will look like after the winter vacation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog