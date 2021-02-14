Tokyo reports 371 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,364

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 371 new cases of the coronavirus, up 2 from Saturday.
The number (194 women and 177 women) is the result of 2,084 tests conducted on Feb 11.
The most number of cases were 71 people in their 20s, followed by 50 in their 30s, 46 in their 40s, 46 in their 80s, 44 in their 70s, 42 in their 50s and 24 in their 60s. Twenty-six cases were aged 20 or younger.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 103, one down from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 668.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,364. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (131), Kanagawa (108), Chiba (108), Osaka (98), Aichi (77), Fukuoka (69), Hokkaido (52), Hyogo (44), Ibaraki (38) and Gifu (34).
The number of reported coronavirus-related deaths was 38.
16 Comments
Zoroto
I am speechless.
Fighto!
Just 2084 tests on a Thursday. Is this real? If so, what on earth are the Tokyo authorities playing at?
If they are really pushing to eliminate this thing once and for all, ramp up the testing dont wind it down.
Cricky
The number of tests is pathetic. Is it just a hopeless system? Or an effort to save face? Either way it's a pathetic effort.
Fighto!
LOL, theres another guy on here who keeps saying the recovery rate is 99.98%. The virus must have got more deadly!
SandyBeachHeaven
For those that want to test everyone in Japan, that is absurd. The doctors here are smart. They only test those with symptoms that cold be covid.
stickman1760
Cases on decline worldwide according to WHO, vaccines on the way.
Vinke
SandyBeachHeaven
Except the rest of us have known for almost a year now, that you can have and spread covid even if you're asymptomatic.
Fighto!
You believe the WHO, their "data" and that "thorough investigation" in Communist China into the origins of this virus? If you do, I have a nice bridge to sell you...
stickman1760
Not only the WHO reporting cases on the decline, governments around the world as well, in Aus, NZ, US, Canada, Britain. But you no doubt don’t believe them or anyone and would rather wallow in unsubstantiated conspiracy theories. Go ahead
Monty
Just for the people who has no idea what is going on in Japan:
On thursday was national holiday in Japan!
Zoroto
Aus, NZ: You can't decline from nothing, so not sure what you are eluding to. Could you elaborate?
US, Canada, Britain: Yes, there is a gradual decline due to strict measures and 2 months of vaccinations, but it looks nothing like Japan's decline. which is essentially vertical line down starting from the announcement of the SOE. What we know about the virus, the Japan style decline cannot be explained by just urging bars to close 8. It's much more likely due to 1) low testing, 2) sending patients to private clinic.
Fighto!
Theres only one problem with that- the virus does not take weekends and national holidays off.
Once more I ask : why isnt the Tokyo govt ramping up testing?
stickman1760
I’m not gonna get bogged down in the minutiae. The virus is on the decline. Ok, sure, the Japanese govt hasn’t been fully transparent. So what? The big picture is it’s on the decline worldwide. Progress is being Made. Now go out there and enjoy life!! You’ll feel better. And forget the numbers in Japan.
SandyBeachHeaven
@Vinke: And the majority of those testing postitive in other countries are asymptomatic. So why should we waste resources testing the whole population?
I know of 5 families now that one or two got the virus but the rest of the family did not. They were not sick, but the govt. tested them anyway and they were all negative. So what is the point.
Same happens with cold viruses and the flu. Some get it, others do not.
Even STD's have the same options for output data.
Vinke
SandyBeachHeaven
To get a more accurate picture and to slow down the spread, essentially saving medical resources.
That's not a waste. Especially after last night's quake, makes you think what an utter chaos it would've been if the damage was greater, especially in Tokyo. Hospitals are turning away people even as of now. And a major quake could still happen, any day. That's why we should find all possible covid-19 cases, so that they can isolate, and so that we can slow down the spread and ease the burden on the hospitals.
We would've also been able to return to normal life much quicker, if the testing was more wide-spread and transparent, the actions more efficient, and the restrictions the kind, that actually had some significance. This would've saved a lot of money too, I presume, especially in the long run. The current (in)action and hiding the heads in the sand just makes everything worse for absolutely everyone.
Do the hustle
It’s interesting that the number of tests are declining but the number of new cases is staying around the same. Japan is only testing those with cold and flu symptoms and, the figures are only calculated on those who attend public clinics and hospitals. With this kind of limited testing the results cannot be a true result of the amount of infections in Japan. Most people who carry the virus do not develop symptoms until a week or two after they pick up the virus. Some never develop symptoms at all. Only testing a symptomatic people is a very dangerous and false move. Tokyo should be testing at least 20,000 random people every day to get a true indication of the amount of infections.