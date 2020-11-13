Tokyo reports 374 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,685

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday reported 374 new cases of the coronavirus, down 19 from Thursday. The number is the result of 6,136 tests conducted on Nov 10.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 34,144.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (100), followed by 66 in their 30s and 60 in their 50s.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 39, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,685. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (263), Hokkaido (235), Aichi (148), Kanagawa (144), Saitama (79), Hyogo (69), Chiba (60) and Okinawa (49).
Nine coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
Monty
Does anybody know from where JT get the information how many tests were conducted?
Everywhere I look I can get nowhere this information.
Moderator
Please click on the live link in the story.
Ashley Shiba
It is not going to go down, unfortunately, unless the PM has a lockdown once more and stops the go travel Japan no one is going to obey and the 20 and 30 plus somethings are walking time bombs spreading the COVID because they do not care and only care once they fall ill.
Tommy Eddy Kookabura
We are guessing here or where are the links to credible medical government information. How many test were done and how many of those tests resulted in positive cases... and what does positive cases mean...it means nothing. When you people wake up from this fear mongering..
Zoroto
When do you wake up from you denialism?
klausdorth
So, that's close to 800 for the past 2 days.
And of course ..... those "being tested numbers".
Waiting for the time they start testing more.
Which, if I'm not all wrong, will give higher numbers of those infected.
(Waiting for the down-votes once again)
Zoroto
We've been keep waiting. It's not happening unless there is external pressure which forces them (e.g. a national Olympic committee calls up and tells them they are pulling out unless the COVID situation is clear).
8T
I went to a public rest room today in Toranomon and watched a worker NOT wash his hands after he did his business............This is one of the problems in Japan, people don't take hygiene seriously in regards to Covid.
Raw Beer
So?
These are just cases, or PCR positive results, they are not necessarily sick. Just let it run its course, and we'll be fine.
bokuda
I'm waiting the same.
garth
1.3 million people around the world aren't fine. They're dead.
Monty
@mods
Thanks.
I didnt see the link.
garth
Care to expand on this curious statement?
kyronstavic
This kind of person won't take hygiene seriously anyway, covid or not. Thank goodness for immune systems.
Zoroto
The link is literally in the same place every single day. They just edit the numbers, don't rewrite the article.
chugmagaga
The amount of testing and the cost of getting tested privately in Japan is extremely disappointing.
therougou
FYI,
On the https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ page you have to click "OTHER INDEXES" to see the number of tests, and even then the chart is kind of retarded as the light green bar is just "Number of tests conducted at medical institutions". You have to manually add that to "Number of tests conducted at the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Public Health" to get the grand total, lol. Unless you are only interested in the total for whatever day happens to appear on the top right of that box. Today is 11/13, but it shows the total for 11/11.
Takara
nah...
1000 tests and 300 positive THEN
7000 tests and similar number 390 NOW over 6000 and still similar number.
with the logic: : "if you test more, you will have more cases" this is strange. ( plus/minus ) 80 people plus is not really increase in population of millions of people.
my guess: tests are always 1000(plus/minus) and then they just add 5000 or 6000 imaginare tests (negative of course) and here you go. Numbers will be similar over 300 but under 400 not big deal, ne...
Attilathehungry
1.3 million covid deaths in the world is a tragedy. But hardly a pandemic given the global population of 7 billion plus. It amounts to 0.02% of the population. Also doesn't even break the top ten causes of death globally. So let's keep our panic in check for a while.
Reckless
I have rubbed more alcohol on my hands than I have drank recently and that says alot.
Matt Carter
wait, that’s 0.000004% of the population of Tokyo infected!?!
smithinjapan
Matt Carter: "wait, that’s 0.000004% of the population of Tokyo infected!?!"
It's almost cute how you think every single person in Tokyo was tested. 371 people out of 6,136 tests were positive. That's a positivity rate of more than 6%. So, your "logic" the better part of a million people are infected, actually. Well done. Hope you're not teaching math!
quercetum
The subway already has very good liquid soap dispensers that lathers / bubble up. Some public restrooms in newer buildings even have warm water so the cold should not discourage anyone from washing their hands. There is really no excuse.
dbsaiya
Someone should examine the methodology from the Stanford study on the number of contractions that were attributed to trump's rallies and apply it to the Go To campaigns. Nishimura is still pushing for his campaign and even thinking of extending it to February while the medical association has become more vocal and saying that they are reaching a crisis point. If emergency measures aren't taken, Nishimura is going to end up with a lose lose situation.
saiaku
Obviously all the foreigner's fault, for being foreign. Not the old oyaji who doesnt wear masks or Japanese going on with life as usual with Go-To and nomikai, karaoke and so on.