Tokyo reports 376 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,026

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 376 new cases of the coronavirus, down 18 from Thursday.
The number (214 men and 162 women) is the result of 8,303 tests conducted on March 23. By age group, people in their 20s (88 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 88 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, up four from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 323.
Nationwide, the number f reported cases was 2,026. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (300), Miyagi (153), Saitama (135), Chiba (135), Kanagawa (117), Hyogo (116), Okinawa (89), Hokkaido (69), Aichi (64), Ehime (39), Nagano (37), Ibaraki (35) and Fukushima (34).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 33.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Tora
Cool the 4th wave is over. What about the 5th?
Zoroto
Osaka also had 300 cases today. I wonder if they are still glad they lifted the SOE, as toothless as it was.
nakanoguy01
Does anyone still care about the daily figures except for the handful of people who make the same comments?
Zoroto
Seems you must really care.
Yubaru
Does anyone still care about the daily figures except for the handful of people who make the same comments?
I care about the numbers down here in Okinawa, more than I do in Tokyo. Per 100,000 people, Okinawa has been running No.2 for almost everyday this week.
It's putting a serious strain on medical facilities, as some of the reported clusters here, are in municipal hospitals, and when they have to shut down out patient services because of it, it causes literally a lot of pain in the communities that rely on those hospitals.
Tokyo doesnt even hit my personal radar on numbers, and JT has a habit of kicking Okinawa out of Japan when things are getting bad here!
anon99999
The numbers man sitting by his fax machine did not do so well today in his maintenance of the Olympic is all okay picture. Tests around 3/4 of yesterday but virus cases only dropped by about 5%. He is going to have to do better than that to get the weekly average down so that the covert safe Olympic dream can go ahead
Oxycodin
pointless counting now. Its like no body cares anymore about the pandemic. it feel as if its over anyhow. it was very over dramatic at the start now its like nothing happening.