Tokyo reports 376 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,026

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 376 new cases of the coronavirus, down 18 from Thursday.

The number (214 men and 162 women) is the result of 8,303 tests conducted on March 23. By age group, people in their 20s (88 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 88 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, up four from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 323.

Nationwide, the number f reported cases was 2,026. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (300), Miyagi (153), Saitama (135), Chiba (135), Kanagawa (117), Hyogo (116), Okinawa (89), Hokkaido (69), Aichi (64), Ehime (39), Nagano (37), Ibaraki (35) and Fukushima (34).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 33.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today