Tokyo reports 376 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 376 new coronavirus cases, down 12 from Saturday.

People in their 20s (131 cases) and their 30s (53) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, up two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 714, down 26 from Saturday.

