Tokyo reports 376 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,308

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 376 new coronavirus cases, down 12 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 388.0.
People in their 20s (131 cases) and their 30s (53) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, up two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 714, down 26 from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,308. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (162), Osaka (106), Chiba (103), Aichi (84), Saitama (72), Okinawa (61), Hokkaido (52) and Fukuoka (36).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 20.
hatsufred
Latest news - member of Ugandan team arriving in Japan test positive . Well I’m stunned, I did not see that coming. What a surprise. He was 1 of 9 arriving for Olympics
Commodore Perry
High positivity rate again, The number is not going down.
Fifth wave is on the horizon.
Wotscookin
Here come the charlatans.
Baseless arguments in every direction.
“The numbers are declining”- yeah but are they really?
“The end is nigh”- yeah but is it really?
the situation is surely stabilizing, yet it is in a very precarious state.
Is the Olympics a good idea?- no of course not.
Should we all hide under a rock?- no of course not.
The government obviously are not showing any sanity in the situation but neither is the average joe.
so it seems we’re doomed to this merry-go-round
Reckless
Does that include the athlete from Uganda?
We are actually in the trough after the 4th wave which was smaller than the 3rd wave. I anticipate another wave in August which will hopefully be smaller than the 4th wave peak, and we have wind at our backs with vaccinations underway.
marcelito
Multiply all official numbers by 5 and you will be closer to the real numbers. Is there anyone left who believes Jgovt BS numbers?
OzSamurai
Context matters. Really wish the journos who write the same copy-pasted updates about case numbers on this news site would include the daily number of vaccinations as well. It's probably the number we are more interested in since we can't really trust the significance of the reported case numbers anyway. The OurWorldInData site is great but it'd be nice if it was all in one place. Also notice a lot of negativity among the comments on the daily despite vaccination rates ramping up significantly every day. For comparison, the rate of inoculation per 100 people is now higher than the highest ever rate recorded in Singapore. Currently, it's also higher than UK, US, or Israel. Japan has also gone a step further than the aforementioned countries and have also allowed private companies to mobilise their respective contracted health providers to inoculate their employees as well. People forget that the slow start in vaccinations stems from the public's outrage about the dubious adverse effects reported during the MMR vaccination saga two decades ago. They are the whole reason why the government wasted time going through the process of conducting domestic trials. Even in a pandemic you can bet a thousand bucks they'd have complained that the proper trials weren't done had distribution of the vaccines started without testing on the Japanese population first. Can't have it both ways. And as for the naysayers Suga's target of a million shots a day looks all but guaranteed to happen if not already. Anecdotes about yourself or your in laws' sisters grandmother still yet to receive a vaccine don't really matter in the face of raw data and statistics. Things are finally moving in the right direction, and recently pretty quickly too. Ganbare Nippon!
Akula
Active cases now a quarter of what they were at the peak of the current wave. Mie and Saga with no active cases at all.
There will likely be another wave, but it will run headlong into Japan's vaccination program which is dishing out over 1M doses a day at present.
Do the hustle
So, it is still young people in their twenties responsible for the majority of new cases. Where are they catching it? Schools? Clubs? Karaoke? This is the result of the quasi crap. These cases need to be traced and the places need to be shutdown for at least two weeks. Tokyo will never beat this virus. Vaccinations are not the magical silver bullet Japan is relying on.
hatsufred
@OzSamurai let me understand you - the slow vaccinations was the fault of J public !
perhaps there is sand all around your head !
OzSamurai
@hatsufred delayed vaccinations are literally secondary to the stringent requirement of having had to conduct domestic trials which was implemented after the MMR conundrum. Had there been no requirement then there wouldn't have been such a delay. If you are seriously choosing to ignore that fact, then I'm afraid it's you with your head in the sand. Hope this helps.
Wotscookin
If the numbers are not going down how/why are you predicting the 5th wave?
stickman1760
@ Akula can you show me you are getting this idea that Japan is doing 1M doses a day? Any reliable source for that?