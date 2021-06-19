Tokyo reports 376 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,308

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 376 new coronavirus cases, down 12 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 388.0.

People in their 20s (131 cases) and their 30s (53) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, up two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 714, down 26 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,308. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (162), Osaka (106), Chiba (103), Aichi (84), Saitama (72), Okinawa (61), Hokkaido (52) and Fukuoka (36).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 20.

