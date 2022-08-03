Tokyo reports 38,940 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 38,940 new coronavirus cases, up 8,098 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 35, up one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 478, up 14 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (6,180), Gifu (3,464), Kagoshima (3,356), Miyazaki (3,126), Okayama (2,996), Nagano (2,350) and Fukushima (2,063).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

