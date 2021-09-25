Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 382 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 382 new coronavirus cases, up 147 from Friday and 480 down from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 131, down eight from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,185, down 43 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated with nationwide numbers later.

Another increase compared with (at least) yesterday and this on a weekend.

Wonder what the count will look like next week. Still hoping for better times to come .....

...... the sooner, the better!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

PCR tested for 9/21~23 was zero until today.

Now they have filled up the blanks.

Do the fax-machines stop working on holidays?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

