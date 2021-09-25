Tokyo reports 382 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 382 new coronavirus cases, up 147 from Friday and 480 down from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 131, down eight from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,185, down 43 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated with nationwide numbers later.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today