Tokyo reports 386 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 386 new coronavirus cases, down 148 from Saturday.

People in their 20s (108 cases), their 30s (74) and 40s (68) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 567, down 10 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today