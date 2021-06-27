Tokyo reports 386 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,283

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 386 new coronavirus cases, down 148 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 477.4.

People in their 20s (108 cases), their 30s (74) and 40s (68) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 567, down 10 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6 p.m was 1,283. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (204), Chiba (108), Osaka (96), Saitama (85), Okinawa (61), Aichi (41), Ibaraki (37) and Shizuoka (31).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 10.

