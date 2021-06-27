Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 386 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,283

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 386 new coronavirus cases, down 148 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 477.4.

People in their 20s (108 cases), their 30s (74) and 40s (68) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 567, down 10 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6 p.m was 1,283. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (204), Chiba (108), Osaka (96), Saitama (85), Okinawa (61), Aichi (41), Ibaraki (37) and Shizuoka (31).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 10.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

17 Comments
High positivity rate again!

5 ( +10 / -5 )

I’ve been trying to work out the thinking process here.

“Now it has been made public that certain foreign athletes and staff are positive for the Delta variant, people are angry and may not vote for us. We had better tell people that there were fewer cases today than there have been recently. Then they will believe that everything is all right!”

1 ( +3 / -2 )

case Numbers continue on a downward trajectory. Nationwide severe cases also fall which is probably from the vaccines. We see less elderly, by far the most vulnerable having severe symptoms, this of course also means fewer deaths. As the vaccines continue to be given this shall continue unless a far more deadlier variant appears or one that the vaccines do not protect from.

-15 ( +4 / -19 )

Steve, this is from the English language version of the official Tokyo Metropolitan Govt. website, as of yesterday:

The rate of increase of new positive cases has been rising considerably for two weeks straight, and there are signs of a resurgence in infections

That’s from https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

Do you know something we (and the Tokyo government) do not?

Or do you just think you know more than the Tokyo government?

11 ( +16 / -5 )

Some Dude

Maybe, what I know is that Tokyo is the capital of Japan and not the entire country where cases are falling daily. Also if you look at numbers of severe cases including Tokyo, they are all falling. A slight rise was possibly after SOE but with severe cases and deaths falling we see the most vulnerable are being protected. As vaccinations continue severe cases and deaths shall continue to fall nationwide.

-11 ( +4 / -15 )

this is very low numbers. also, i think people here will be nice to know that i will receive my vaccination next week! my office has made big commitment and i thank my shacho and the ldp for the help.

-15 ( +1 / -16 )

Well, Steve, hope you are right in your optimistic outlook. Nobody wants a super-spreader games. (Also your indifference to the well-being of people of Tokyo is at least refreshingly honest).

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Now under 20k active cases nationwide and falling. Kanto the only region really seeing much in the way of new cases. Vaccinations picking up. Things looking good. Still the conspiracy theorists carry on, do they want everyone in Japan to get the virus? Seems that way.

-7 ( +2 / -9 )

@Commodore Perry

High positivity rate again!

What does that even mean? If you are trying to tell us that the number of positive cases is high relative to the number of tests, then I think you are misunderstanding testing in Japan. They only test suspicious cases so that correlation will always result in a "high" percentage. You can't extrapolate this percentage and conclude that it is the amount of infected people in Tokyo. That is absurd.

Based on your assessment you agree on both variables published by the government. So the 386 new cases in the prefecture of TOKYO (12M people) is considered a high positivity rate too?

Answer: it isn't.

-7 ( +2 / -9 )

Objective

Great post. The problem I see here with many is the way they use numbers to confirm their beliefs. They may claim certain numbers are right, some fake etc but always find a way to them fit into their belief that Covid is much more rampant and dangerous in Japan than it really is.

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

Steve’s talking to himself again.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Good evening @Steve 5:15pm. Another daily ‘positive’ spin but …

@ffs 5:15pm: “We see less elderly, [that’s true] …by far the most vulnerable having severe symptoms, this of course [could possibly but not probably] also means fewer deaths.” -

… here’s part of that reason from Fri’s news regarding some of those elderly to which you allude:

“The no. of people with dementia reported missing in 2020 rose to 17,565, posting a record high figure every year since data became avail in 2012, the NPA said Thurs.’

Where are their numbers in all of this?

Again, possibly more of the Japan’s overall population not being able to be accounted for.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Btw: in tonight’s other 2020 thread, you were Bach, er,… Back, but now your comment is ghosn, er… gone.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Snowy

I think you will find that the dementia people are eventually found and haven’t vanished from the face of the earth. If you believe the government is manipulating numbers could you please provide some evidence rather than speculation please.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

ObjectiveToday  06:44 pm JST

@Commodore Perry

High positivity rate again!

What does that even mean? If you are trying to tell us that the number of positive cases is high relative to the number of tests, then I think you are misunderstanding testing in Japan. They only test suspicious cases so that correlation will always result in a "high" percentage. You can't extrapolate this percentage and conclude that it is the amount of infected people in Tokyo. That is absurd.

Based on your assessment you agree on both variables published by the government. So the 386 new cases in the prefecture of TOKYO (12M people) is considered a high positivity rate too?

Answer: it isn't.

What percentage of those tested are asymptomatic? So, extrapolate that to the general population who aren't being tested. Then test them, and see the number of positive cases.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Serious cases unchanged from yesterday, tomorrow it will decrease by one. This has been the pattern since the pandemic started. It didn't change with the England variant, we are seeing no change to this pattern even with the delta variant becoming the prevalent variant in Tokyo. Osaka experienced large spikes with the England variant Tokyo unscathed, Maybe Tokyo people are made of Teflon. Unchanged today, Plus one tomorrow, minus two day after tomorrow, steady gradual reduction over time without people taking note.

It is like flying under the radar and going unnoticed. How can the same virus behave differently inside the same country. Tokyo numbers in particular have always defied logic and common sense. The delta variant still spreads even when there is lockdown as noticed in Australia or even in England where the high percentage

of the population is vaccinated, widespread free testing and stringent contact tracing yet here in Japan especially in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures with none of the mitigation efforts the virus becomes less infectious. c'mon doesn't make sense.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Just a minor thought. . Tokyo is not a prefecture, it's Tokyo-to! Besides that, numbers are not looking good enough to host the Olympics or start cheering and praising!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 10.

This is the lowest I've seen so far, I hope this is not an aberration.

Vaccinations for the elderly must be the main cause

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Aye! @Steve 7:09pm:

*- @ffs 7:09pm: ”I think you will find that the dementia [sufferers} are eventually found and haven’t vanished from the face of the earth.” - *

Agreed. In fairness, here’s the current NPA stats:

- “74.2% of dementia sufferers who wandered off were found on the same day reported, while 99.3% were located w/in a wk. 5 people were found more than 2yrs after they were reported missing.”

Yeah. That kind of post is just distracting and unsettling when some people ‘spin’ or throw in random thoughts that may, or may not be related or relevant.

- @ffs 7:09pm: “If you believe numbers, provide some evidence…

Like this?:

*- “Meanwhile, 527 missing dementia patients died in accidents or…*

… rather than speculation, please.*

Like THIS?:

*… due to “Other” reasons,*

Yeah. It was a s-t-r-e-t-c-h and possibly just to test someone’s resolve. - Keep up the general ‘positivity’ and, as recommended before, and try spreading it around in some other topics, too.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

