Tokyo reports 388 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 388 new coronavirus cases, down 65 from Friday.
People in their 20s (126 cases) and their 30s (68) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 740, down 35 from Friday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
geronimo2006
A predictable slight decrease along with lower average testing numbers. If both trends continue the number will most likely be less than 100 when the Olympics kicks off. Draw your own conclusions.
Objective
The worst seems to be behind us. More than a quarter of adults who wanted the vaccine have got at least their first dose for a total of 30M doses (70-95% efficacy rate.) By October everyone who wants to be vaccinated will get their wish. The others will go about it at their own "peril."
Reckless
I went to a mall in Kawasaki today and the trains and stores were absolutely packed. I thought it must be the shopping season before Christmas. The food court had until recently sat people at a distance and taken temperature before entry, but not today! Except for the plastic partition, it was jam packed. At least people are wearing masks. I now feel very tired after wearing a mask so long in crowded conditions.
Monty
@Reckless
I dont understand your point or problem.
You were one of them!
Objective
To put things in perspective in how good things are going in Japan, in just a couple of months, Japan has FULLY vaccinated more people than Canada has. 8.12 million vs 6.01 million.
source https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations?country=OWID_WRL
also to easily see the FULLY vaccinated rate of each country and compare, you can simple google: "how many Japanese have been vaccinated" and the Our World In Data page is the #1 result.
Oxycodin
