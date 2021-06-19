Tokyo reports 388 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 388 new coronavirus cases, down 65 from Friday.

People in their 20s (126 cases) and their 30s (68) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 740, down 35 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

