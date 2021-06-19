Tokyo reports 388 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,520

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 388 new coronavirus cases, down 65 from Friday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 377.7.
People in their 20s (126 cases) and their 30s (68) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 740, down 35 from Friday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,520. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (182), Chiba (119), Osaka (111), Okinawa (97), Aichi (89), Saitama (79), Hokkaido (73), Fukuoka (47), Yamanashi (46) and Ibaraki (33).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 28.
16 Comments
geronimo2006
A predictable slight decrease along with lower average testing numbers. If both trends continue the number will most likely be less than 100 when the Olympics kicks off. Draw your own conclusions.
Objective
The worst seems to be behind us. More than a quarter of adults who wanted the vaccine have got at least their first dose for a total of 30M doses (70-95% efficacy rate.) By October everyone who wants to be vaccinated will get their wish. The others will go about it at their own "peril."
Reckless
I went to a mall in Kawasaki today and the trains and stores were absolutely packed. I thought it must be the shopping season before Christmas. The food court had until recently sat people at a distance and taken temperature before entry, but not today! Except for the plastic partition, it was jam packed. At least people are wearing masks. I now feel very tired after wearing a mask so long in crowded conditions.
Monty
@Reckless
I dont understand your point or problem.
You were one of them!
Oxycodin
How exciting news.....
carpslidy
I have no idea. But are media organizations in other countries still reporting daily numbers as top stories everyday?
stickman1760
It’s ridiculous. I asked my ward office for my coupon because the so-called mass vaccination site in Otemachi had a bunch of open slots. All I needed was my coupon number. But the ward office said they couldn’t give me the number over the phone and they would send it to me by regular mail. Of course by the time it arrived two days later all the openings at Otemachi had been booked. Japanese bureaucracy at its finest. Meanwhile, the govt funded company I work for is not vaccinating staff.
knittyelf
My company was able to secure vaccination bookings for 50 people, so they held a lottery for all interested employees. The vaccinations were scheduled to start on June 28, but yesterday the clinic told my company’s HR that the Ministry of Health was unable to stick to its schedule, and now it’s unclear when they’ll begin to give us vaccinations.
The level of incompetence with the vaccinations in Japan is ridiculous. It honestly feels intentional at this point.
stickman1760
And the reservation method for Otemachi is nonsensical. You have to enter two separate registration numbers, your date of birth then click on an icon to go to the calendar. When you see it’s full, you gotta go back and enter all the same information over again. It takes forever. Seriously, what is wrong with this country? How do they ever get anything done here?
stickman1760
Ffs have you been vaccinated? Consider yourself lucky if so. It’s a bureaucratic quagmire like something out of Dilbert.
falseflagsteve
Stickman
No, at present I choose not to have the vaccine. I did have Covid last year and had less of a reaction than many have from the Vaccine though.
Tristis Quepe
How do they ever get anything done here?
Old Japanese proverb: “if it’s easy, there’s no value in it”.
Same reason you see queues of five hundred people when a new donut shop opens somewhere. The status of having been there on the first day so you can move up in the PTA / Chounaikai Status Log is a great motivator, but somehow it doesn’t feel right if you can just waltz in and get a donut. You gotta work for it.
stickman1760
False flag recommend you get vaccinated. The virus has changed a lot since last year with all these variants. But it’s your choice. Nobody should be forced to get it. But I do hope you are right about this going away. It’s gone on way too long and we all need to get back to normal.
falseflagsteve
Stickman
Thanks for the advice but unless a much deadlier and/or contagious variant appears I will probably not have one. At present I have zero concerns regarding Covid in its current form..
Do the hustle
Not in Australia. They only report daily case numbers when there are cases to count. There were four new cases in Sydney today. The first new cases in nearly three months. As a result the have taken measures like making masks mandatory on all public transport. They haven’t gone into a lockdown situation, but they will if more cases are found. The cases were traced to a traveler from Melbourne. They were traced within 24 hours and quarantined. There are news alerts on the places he visited requesting anybody who may have encountered him to get tested straight away. It’s a very different scenario to the quasi SOEs in Japan.
Bob Fosse
Ffs. You’re on here everyday telling people everything is safe and all necessary precautions are being taken for the Olympics and that those against it are fear mongers. And in the same breath now saying you have zero concerns about the virus and are worried instead about the vaccine.
Why do we need all the precautions for the Olympics if you believe the vaccine is more dangerous than the virus and have zero concerns about Covid?
Just speaking for yourself, of course. Then continue to do just that in future and refrain from the Olympic sermonising.