Tokyo reports 388 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,520

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 388 new coronavirus cases, down 65 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 377.7.

People in their 20s (126 cases) and their 30s (68) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 740, down 35 from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,520. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (182), Chiba (119), Osaka (111), Okinawa (97), Aichi (89), Saitama (79), Hokkaido (73), Fukuoka (47), Yamanashi (46) and Ibaraki (33).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 28.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

