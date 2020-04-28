Tokyo reports 39 new coronavirus cases; lowest in 4 weeks

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 39 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, the fewest since March 30 and the second consecutive day of new cases below triple digits.
But Koike stressed at a video conference that the situation offered no grounds for optimism, saying that the number was usually low on Mondays as fewer test samples are brought in. "We can't let our guard down," she said.
Hokkaido University professor Hiroshi Nishiura, one of the infectious disease experts guiding the government's response to the outbreak, told the conference the pace of decline had been slow.
Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, the country's coronavirus epicenter, and six other areas on April 7 that it later extended nationwide to fight a widening outbreak.
The government will decide during its Golden Week holiday between April 29 and May 6 whether to extend the month-long state of emergency, government and ruling party sources told Reuters last week.
Japan as a whole has 13,504 confirmed cases and 377 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said. In Tokyo, 3,947 cases in total have been confirmed.
As schools remain closed, Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura said the government should consider beginning the Japanese school year in September instead of April.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
oldman_13
Great news to hear.
No doubt this will be a disappointment for a few disgruntled individuals who were practically praying for more coronavirus infections and bad news in Japan, just to prove their twisted points.
Proof that either Japanese social distancing worked well enough, or just an example of herd immunity. Let us all get back to opening up the economy around the world!
TonariNoTotoro
Giving numbers with no references is like throwing dices. With no information of how many tests done, this is absoluty unreliable and makes no sense.
Also, on Sunday and Monday numbers are always low since tests are not done.
William77
I don’t like Koike but in this specific case I must agree with her,the numbers on a Monday are low due to the fewer tests.
Furthermore this statistic won’t show the the situation in the whole country.
Let’s see how this week will go and hope for the best.
TonariNoTotoro
*not done on weekend.
Burning Bush
So the Hanami parties didn't result is a mass parabolic pandemic.
starpunk
This sounds promising. And whatever any of you may think of Abe, he has more sense than to tweet his supporters to go out and 'protest', endangering themselves and others. Yes Diaper Don, I'm talking to YOU.
Kudos to Japan on their progress thru this ordeal.
Amen.
Dango bong
unless the numbers are being fudged, 39 cases is a lot lower than 100 and 300 deaths is a lot lower than 45,000 so at least something is good about the response here. That is IF the numbers are correctly reported... Big if
theResident
Its better news. Yes, we know Mondays figures have been low due to weekend testing. We know not enough tests are being performed. So - Before our normal doomsday posters turn up (Mirai & smith) - I get it. But let's hope you can be a little less hysterical today. Even with these 'massaged' numbers (to be polite) we are quite clearly not on the same road as NYC as it stands. Be thankful for that for the moment.
Its up to all of us to stay vigilant and sensible - no more than that.
Yes - the number published this afternoon will probably be closer to 100. To be expected.