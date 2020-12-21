Tokyo reports 392 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,799

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 392 new cases of the coronavirus, down 164 from Sunday. The number is the result of 5,920 tests conducted on Dec 18.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 51,838.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (101), followed by 97 in their 30s, 58 in their 40s and 57 in their 50s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, three down from Sunday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,799. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (188), Osaka (180), Saitama (117), Chiba (117), Hokkaido (110), Fukuoka (93), Aichi (92), Hiroshima (78), Kyoto (47), Hyogo (44) and Okayama (29).
Thirty-two deaths were reported.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
9 Comments
Login to comment
Fuzzy
First someone is going to jump in and say how things are improving and isn’t the JJ-gov so great. Then someone is going to point out that there aren’t enough tests and this happens every Tuesday. Then some else is going to jump in and say that this whole virus thing is nothing to worry about and people should just get on with their lives. The someone is going to add that the response to the virus is worse than the virus itself. Then someone is going to scream for a lockdown. And the circular arguments will continue. Did I miss annything?
Larr Flint
No, you are incorrect. I think we have great future in front of us. Soon vaccine for all Japanese will be distributed. We have to hold till then.
Oxycodin
Fuzzy, you already are the first to state that in your comment. Congratulations. I don’t see any missing but good we can live in harmony now that the numbers going back to the 300s
SandyBeachHeaven
Yes Fuzzy, you did. You missed the whole point about the daily numbers.
Reckless
Highest Monday ever.
Zoroto
This is the highest # of Monday cases by far. The previous record was 311.
Sven Asai
I see, on such a sub terrestrial level it’s impossible to discuss this topic here. lol
Reckless
I will take any vaccine as long as it is the first one offered. The early bird gets the worm or in this case the jab.
didou
This is kept for the medical side and not reported, but I would like to know if the decrease is due to a recovery or unfortunately the opposite.
Reporting a decrease in the number of severe patients seems to be a good news, but these persons might have passed away.