Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 392 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,799

9 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 392 new cases of the coronavirus, down 164 from Sunday. The number is the result of 5,920 tests conducted on Dec 18.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 51,838.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (101), followed by 97 in their 30s, 58 in their 40s and 57 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, three down from Sunday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,799. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (188), Osaka (180), Saitama (117), Chiba (117), Hokkaido (110), Fukuoka (93), Aichi (92), Hiroshima (78), Kyoto (47), Hyogo (44) and Okayama (29).

Thirty-two deaths were reported.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
Login to comment

First someone is going to jump in and say how things are improving and isn’t the JJ-gov so great. Then someone is going to point out that there aren’t enough tests and this happens every Tuesday. Then some else is going to jump in and say that this whole virus thing is nothing to worry about and people should just get on with their lives. The someone is going to add that the response to the virus is worse than the virus itself. Then someone is going to scream for a lockdown. And the circular arguments will continue. Did I miss annything?

10 ( +16 / -6 )

No, you are incorrect. I think we have great future in front of us. Soon vaccine for all Japanese will be distributed. We have to hold till then.

-11 ( +4 / -15 )

Fuzzy, you already are the first to state that in your comment. Congratulations. I don’t see any missing but good we can live in harmony now that the numbers going back to the 300s

-7 ( +3 / -10 )

Yes Fuzzy, you did. You missed the whole point about the daily numbers.

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Highest Monday ever.

9 ( +13 / -4 )

Tokyo reports 392 new coronavirus cases

This is the highest # of Monday cases by far. The previous record was 311.

3 ( +7 / -4 )

I think we have great future in front of us. Soon vaccine for all Japanese will be distributed. We have to hold till then.

I see, on such a sub terrestrial level it’s impossible to discuss this topic here. lol

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I will take any vaccine as long as it is the first one offered. The early bird gets the worm or in this case the jab.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, three down from Sunday, health officials said.

This is kept for the medical side and not reported, but I would like to know if the decrease is due to a recovery or unfortunately the opposite.

Reporting a decrease in the number of severe patients seems to be a good news, but these persons might have passed away.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog