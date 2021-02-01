Tokyo reports 393 coronavirus cases, falling below 400 for 1st time since Dec 21

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 393 new cases of the coronavirus, down 240 from Sunday. It was the first time the figure for the capital dropped below 400 since Dec 21 when 392 cases were reported.

The number (199 women and 194 women) is the result of 6,400 tests conducted on Jan 29.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 133, down seven from Sunday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

