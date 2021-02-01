Tokyo reports 393 coronavirus cases, falling below 400 for 1st time since Dec 21

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 393 new cases of the coronavirus, down 240 from Sunday. It was the first time the figure for the capital dropped below 400 since Dec 21 when 392 cases were reported.
The number (199 women and 194 women) is the result of 6,400 tests conducted on Jan 29.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 133, down seven from Sunday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
16 Comments
nonu6976
Gotta say that it seems more than a little coincidental that since the government changed the contact tracing policy 1 week ago, we have seen a dramatic decrease in reported numbers.
i@n
Hopefully number of deaths go down also
klausdorth
Final state of emergency decision coming up soon, right!
Decreasing infection numbers will definitely help to justify ending this.
Soon the Tokyo Olympics will also be on the agenda ... as to be held, as will those various "GoTo" programs.
Should we all cheer those achievements? Don't think so!
AG
7th January: 2,447.
Daily record, the only day that was handy to have a higher number, in order to justify the implementation of State of Emergency.
State of Emergency = life as normal as befote, just “requesting” restaurants to close by 8:00PM and some remote working.
Due to oldschool working culture remote working is still a mirage very far away from reality for nearly all japanese companies.
From the VERY NEXT DAY, 8th January, numbers start declining, and haven’t stopped going down since then.
Just to have an idea, since SOE started, Monday’s Tokyo numbers have experienced a staggering 50% decrease in the number of infections, reaching this magical low number today.
Trains remained incredibly packed, offices and restaurants alike as remote working is nearly non existent, no capacity limit in restaurants or retail whatsoever as these always fill to capacity, and social distancing is still a poor concept after one year of pandemic.
Important to highlight testing remains incredibly low (and difficult) considering Tokyo’s and Japan’s population, meaning it is nearly impossible to know the dimension of the problem, to locate clusters and stop transmission chains.
As per today’s Bloomberg’s article the capital’s hospital bed occupancy rate were at 73% and critical care units at 113% of capacity on the 27th Jan.
While everyone’s opinion on the numbers might defer, these are facts that no one living and working in Tokyo can deny.
Question: considering the facts mentioned above, how can one not question the magical Tokyo’s infection numbers rate sharp decrease, while most countries in the world are not able to decrease numbers so sharply, even while applying real and very strict measures and strongly encouraging testing to locate clusters?
Elvis is here
Read the article entitled
"Japan expected to announce state of emergency extension on Tuesday"
It will blow your theory out of the water.
Elvis is here
Those are not facts!!!
Aly Rustom
I have to agree with the Doubting Thomases here. These numbers just seem VERY VERY fishy. I'm not buying it for a minute.
thelonius
There were also 108 deaths reported on Jan 31st, 2nd highest level ever. While it's good that infections are going down, I hope it doesn't decrease the urgency of starting vaccinations.
Objective
I am not mad at these numbers. Less people with serious symptoms. If they are consistently reporting numbers based on their protocol then there are fewer cases showing up. What is not to like about that?
Aly Rustom
Especially when an article this morning at 06:34 am stated-
A spike in coronavirus infections in Japan is driving local households to do what they have always done in times of crisis: spend less and save more, stoking fears of a deeper retail recession and grinding deflation.
Japan's COVID crisis reawakens deflation fears as cash hoarding returns - Japan Today
R. T.
nah, I don't believe whatever you say. Infections don't drop instantaneously like that. They just want people to go to malls and movies and restaurants and spend spend spend.
Robert Cikki
If you don't have the capacity to make enough tests, then the results you can make/will get is the maximum number of the capacity you have. Compare tests done in Japan, vs tests done in S. Korea, let's take Switzerland, Czechia, Austria, Germany.
This make is very obvious that you aren't handling the situation. Right now, it feels it's like Olympics is the priority nr. 1. Virus comes later.
bokuda
I got the solution for the pandemic.
Burn all the calculators, make them count with their fingers and toes.
I promise you that numbers will descent below 20
...or 21
Slayer
So funny how the SOE will be extended Tues. and they said that in order for the SOE to be lifted , cases need to be stage 3 or about 300 daily cases. So much trickery in this country with manipulating data, It’s a miracle that the virus is going away all due to the fact that businesses are closing at 8:p.m. Let’s just pretend to wear a mask and say that you are washing your hands. We are a model country for the entire world using these simple little steps controlling a virus that has killed millions worldwide. Olympics anyone?
Wobot
The number of cases is going down but the number of conspiracy theories is not
Jim
Yes they are facts! Do you Elvis ever leave your house and see what Tokyo is like during the SOE... everything mentioned in the other comment by AG are spot on! If you had been to Tokyo last month then you would have known the reality is exactly as AG mentioned! This state of emergency was a farce! The entire month under the SOE was like any other ordinary day! It wouldn’t have made any difference if the SOE wasn’t implemented!
anon99999
Success of the strategy to stop contact tracing. Numbers have fallen since this was announced last week.
What a brilliant idea to bring down the number!.
Akula
All the conspiracy theorists out in force it seems. Admittedly the figure is always lower during the weekend, but it is still great to see.