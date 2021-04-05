Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 399 coronavirus cases; record-high 719 in Osaka

20 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 399 new cases of the coronavirus, up 150 from Monday. Osaka recorded a record-high 719 cases, surpassing Tokyo for the seventh day in a row.

In Tokyo, the number (226 men and 173 women) is the result of 4,405 tests conducted on April 3. By age group, people in their 20s (116 cases) and their 30s (96) accounted for the highest number, while 49 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, down two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 451.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,591. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (276), Saitama (116), Aichi (11), Miyagi (103), Okinawa (98), Nara (78), Hokkaido (63), Chiba (62), Kyoto (55), Ehime (43), Yamagata (25), Nagano (25) and Tochigi (24).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 21.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Another increase, day by day, by day!

Ehime also recorded a "high" 43 compared with 32, 29 and 34 the past 3 days.

Alert level has been risen to "infection control period" (highest level?).

5 ( +9 / -4 )

9,06% positivity rate in Tokyo

4 ( +9 / -5 )

once again, so low numbers. mina-san, ganbatte kudasai!

-15 ( +3 / -18 )

9,06% positivity rate in Tokyo

funny to downvote fact you can check yourself with a calculator

5 ( +11 / -6 )

Not bad at all. I honestly thought Tokyo would be approaching the 1000 count taking into account the incubation period since the SOE expired.

Meanwhile those of us who cannot telework or WANT to stay cooped up at home, are accepting the reality over one year in, that mass vaccination is nowhere in sight and mass testing is NEVER going to happen and that we have to get on with life as much as is possible.

Amywhere, I'm off for a beer! Have a safe evening peeps.

-6 ( +6 / -12 )

9,06% positivity rate in Tokyo

No it makes no sense to say that because it's meaningless to consider just a single day. Rather you must take an average on a given period. Currently, the positivity rate in Tokyo is 4.3% calculated from 7-day moving average.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I'm staying home!

2 ( +5 / -3 )

theResident

Not bad at all. I honestly thought Tokyo would be approaching the 1000 count taking into account the incubation period since the SOE expired.

Well, news flash, they still test only a fraction of possible cases. With symptoms, you can't get tested at the private sites, and to be tested at the health centers, your symptoms need to be really quite rough, including proving you've encountered someone who has covid, spent over 15mins in the close vicinity of them, without wearing a mask...

1 ( +6 / -5 )

Rather you must take an average on a given period. Currently, the positivity rate in Tokyo is 4.3% calculated from 7-day moving average.

Agree but it's mainly to balance the raw cases number often considered here with any reference.

(btw 7-day moving average is always 2 days late to compare)

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

@Vinke - Well aware and agree with you. I'm assuming at least a factor of 10.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Why is people getting sick news. It's a pretty lame story. Now if 399 people were dying directly from a virus everyday in tokyo that would be a story for concern.

-3 ( +5 / -8 )

Kyodo reports Osaka Pref. has a record 719 new Covid cases.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Japan paying the price for a slow approval process and a slow roll out of vaccines.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

such a tiny number - we should be proud of ourselves.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Very few are even getting severally sick from this virus. It's not dangerous enough for me to put an experimental gene therapy shot in my body or my families bodies.

Yeah it seems that way, but then you read stories of people needing double lung and kidney transplants. My own mother got the Pfizer vaccine in Florida already and she had no reaction so I trust what my family tells me.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

@Reckless - I'm with you. Many friends abroad have now had either Pfizer or AZ and all are ok. Most felt a little rough a day or two after AZ but fine after that. I'd take either or Moderna right NOW if offered. Japan really need to get a move on.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

719 in Osaka today - highest ever there in 1 day. The strains are here in Japan and spreading. I hope Tokyo isn’t next to see major increases due to the new strains but it might be inevitable......

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Incredible that people protest about a vaccine that has an infinitesimal chance to harm you versus Covid that has killed 2.5 million in a year even after many nations have taken precautions to minimize the fatalities. Not to mention tens of millions with ongoing health conditions brought on by covid that take months to clear up if at all. For all the millions of people already vaccinated only a handful of people have been reported to have had an issue and none is yet conclusively proven to be the fault of the vaccine.

Honestly getting vaccinated is clearly the best way to reduce deaths and to enable survival for those who get covid after being vaccinated. For every half a million covid deaths maybe one from vaccines (if proven in the future) If you want to lessen your chances to survive then by all means do not take the vaccine but be ready to face longer restrictions on travel and socializing if you make that choice.

I will take the shot in the arm as soon as I it is my turn.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Not bad at all. I honestly thought Tokyo would be approaching the 1000 count taking into account the incubation period since the SOE expired.

Not with 4400 tests, it won't.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

panic merchants....

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

and in the west

France 11,000 cases

US state of michigan 12,000 cases.

Enough said again

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

