Tokyo reports 399 coronavirus cases; record-high 719 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 399 new cases of the coronavirus, up 150 from Monday. Osaka recorded a record-high 719 cases, surpassing Tokyo for the seventh day in a row.

In Tokyo, the number (226 men and 173 women) is the result of 4,405 tests conducted on April 3. By age group, people in their 20s (116 cases) and their 30s (96) accounted for the highest number, while 49 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, down two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 451.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,591. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (276), Saitama (116), Aichi (11), Miyagi (103), Okinawa (98), Nara (78), Hokkaido (63), Chiba (62), Kyoto (55), Ehime (43), Yamagata (25), Nagano (25) and Tochigi (24).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 21.

