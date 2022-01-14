Tokyo reports 4,051 new coronavirus cases; 1,596 in Okinawa

A man walks in front of a public awareness sign on the Omicron coronavirus variant in Tokyo.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 4,051 new coronavirus cases, up 927 from Thursday and up 3,129 down from last Friday.

Of the total, 1,474 are in their 20s, 714 in their 30s and 515 in their 40s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, one down from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 221, up 96 from Thursday.

The Okinawan prefectural government reported 1,596 new coronavirus cases, down 221 from Thursday. However, a further 480 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.

Among other prefectures with high numbers were Hiroshima (997), Hyogo (929), Chiba (916), Kyoto (671), Hokkaido (467), Shiga (281), Gunma (255), Nagano (236), Mie (220) and Okayama (202).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

