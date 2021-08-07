Tokyo reports 4,066 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 14,472

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 4,066 new coronavirus cases, down 500 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 4,037.

People in their 20s (1,367 cases), their 30s (797), their 40s (682) and their 50s (475) accounted for the highest numbers, while 541 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 151, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,138, up 70 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 14,472. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,860), Saitama (1,364), Osaka (1,164), Chiba (968), Fukuoka (702), Okinawa (574), Hyogo (450), Aichi (375), Kyoto (333), Hokkaido (308), Ibaraki (299), Shizuoka (206), Gunma (117), Hiroshima (107), Kagoshima (104), Tochigi (98), Miyagi (96), Shiga (89), Nara (88), Okayama (87), Kumamoto (82), Fukushima (81), Niigata (73), Mie (73) and Ishikawa (55).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 14.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

