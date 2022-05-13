Tokyo reports 4,109 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 4,109 new coronavirus cases, down 107 from Thursday and up 1,428 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is seven, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 156, down three from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,034), Okinawa (2,242), Hyogo (1,569), Shizuoka (1,084), Kyoto (907), Okayama (722), Kagoshima (633), Gifu (610), Ishikawa (527), Fukushima (498), Miyagi (494), Miyazaki (492), Mie (432), Niigata (423), Nagasaki (394), Gunma (360), Fukui (357), Oita (353), Kagawa (320), Wakayama (311), Kochi (266), Yamagata (255), Toyama (235) and Ehime (212).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today