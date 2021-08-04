Tokyo reports record high 4,166 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 4,166 new coronavirus cases, up 457 from Tuesday.
People in their 20s (1,380 cases), their 30s (885) and their 40s (658) accounted for the highest numbers, while 511 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 115, up three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 777, up 23 from Tuesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Commodore Perry
At least it wasn't 5000.
falseflagsteve
Getting a bit tiresome the daily case numbers, better to focus on deaths and severe cases so we can access how else the vaccines are working. We don’t know the actual case numbers and it’s becoming irrelevant as the vulnerable become protected.
tamanegi
Okinawa 600+ Fukuoka 750+
Commodore Perry
It seems the younger age group isn't getting vaccinated here.
Older people who get vaccinated with Moderna experience fewer side effects than younger people who get the vaccination. This ,might contribute to the reason.
wipeout
But it's going to be, isn't it.
The only question is whether that comes at the end of this week or the end of the next.
Michael Machida
That is a high number however as the Japanese Government has convinced us, everything is just going to be... just... fine.
OMG!
Fighto!
Funnily enough when they were getting lower you werent saying that, you were stating that it was proof things were better now.
Jimizo
I agree to a point. If you can post your links ( plural ) to medical professionals ( note medical professionals ) corroborating your claim that long Covid is a trivial issue which affects very few, we can focus more on deaths and hospitalizations.
This would add so much to your argument.
nonu6976
Thats almost 1000 more than last Wednesday - the SOE has done absolutely nothing to arrest the increase in positive cases because its not a real lockdown. What other options does Japan have? - zero.
A textbook case of how not to do disaster preparedness, despite having almost 2 years to come up with plan A, plan B, etc..
5000 by end of the week for sure.
ShotenGuy
Finally getting my first dose tomorrow. Second will come later this month. I just hope it's not too late.
spinningplates
Back in April 2020, daily cases in Tokyo were between 100-300. SOE was declared and schools were closed.
Just sayin'
Akula
Over 90 million vaccine doses administered in Japan now with over 38 million people fully vaccinated, and over 51 million with their first dose. Over 3 quarters of people over 65 in Japan are fully vaccinated.
These infection numbers will start dropping soon.
StillMove
The delta variant seemed to “burn out” in India and the UK. We can only hope the same happens in Japan
Robert Cikki
Now imagine if there was a lot more testing here than there is now, at least to the same extent as in other countries... It would make our legislators wonder why that is and how it could happen.
Antiquesaving
With numbers rising it seems the government is starting to get jittery about what may be coming.
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-covid-19-infections-have-entered-new-phase-says-health-minister-2021-08-04/
Seems that the government is trying to wash it's hands of thousands of covid patients and keep the hospitalisation number as low as possible.
Pukey2
Going to go out with a bang on the day of the Olympics closing ceremony?
nonu6976
And whats worse, is the government announced just last night that the new covid health policy is to only hospitalize critical (need a ventilator) or likely critical patients - all others have to now go home or to a hotel. Of course a percentage of those folks will now die, but who cares right - available beds will go up and thats all that matters!.
syzyguy
wouldn't it be nice if the government, media and people in general were more willing to share what personal habits or foods naturally assist the immune system and reduce inflammation instead of the usual clinical, statistical doom and gloom?
it would make the idea of health a holistic, open-source collaborative community effort rather than a passive reliance on scientists to interpret data, formulate public policy and tinker with the human body to get us out of this boondoggle.
has anything else worked?
at the very least it would alleviate people's anxiety by giving them back some sense of agency over their lives. the knock-on effect is that companies that are able to find and market products that are good for people will thrive.
remember the banana diet craze? or going even further back, the urine therapy trend? japanese people love fads.
Zoroto
So the Tokyo government is planning to lower the hospitalization standard:
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/shutoken-news/20210804/1000068288.html
Translation to English: "We will let them just die at home."
joffy
@Antiquesaving why do you keep focusing on testing? They are not mass testing so the positivity rate has no meaning. They have NEVER done random testing. That is water under the bridge. Focus on seriously ill and dead. We only have this data and we can compare it to earlier in the year. We also know that recently over 80% of those that test positive are under 50. We should be relieved by this because "statistically" that age group will be fine. You can ASSUME that MANY under-50s will get "long Covid" but there is NO data to support your assumptions. Let's all be glad that most of the elderly are fully vaccinated.
Antiquesaving
Nearly 5000 fewer tests and the numbers keep going up.
Hakman
And once again ... 82% of cases were people in their 40s and under, age groups with a near-100% survival rate. For a virus whose average age of death in Japan is about 80.
Plus, the death rate is plummeting. Why wouldn't it be, given that a very high percentage of the age groups who've made up the vast majority of deaths are now vaccinated?
Record-high cases numbers, which the media are all too eager to report of course, while daily numbers of deaths are recently often in the single digits.
And yet, we still only hear about cases, cases, cases ...
Even in this story here, Japan Today won't say how many died in Tokyo. And I can't believe it's not because they don't know. It's because fear-mongering sells.
Antiquesaving
@joffy
No I will focus on the real issue not testing low testing not diagnosing people so the numbers remain low and death go unreported.
I know it frustrates people that want to say "look over their, not here" so they can spin their agenda that all is fine.
thelonius
It takes about a week for symptoms to get serious. The number of patients in critical condition now is based on positive test results of about 1500 last week. So, expect that number to really go up through next week. Hopefully the hospitals will be open during o'ban!
joffy
@Hakman TRUTH