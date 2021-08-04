Tokyo reports record high 4,166 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 4,166 new coronavirus cases, up 457 from Tuesday.

People in their 20s (1,380 cases), their 30s (885) and their 40s (658) accounted for the highest numbers, while 511 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 115, up three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 777, up 23 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

