Tokyo reports 4,172 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 4,172 new coronavirus cases, down 183 from Wednesday and down 44 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, up one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 110, down 15 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,811), Aichi (2,406), Okinawa (2,307), Hyogo (1,655), Kyoto (915), Okayama (736), Kagoshima (726), Gifu (672), Ishikawa (600), Miyazaki (484), Fukushima (479), Nagano (433), Oita (419), Niigata (398), Kagawa (391), Fukui (358), Kochi (274), Iwate (262), Ehime (237), Yamagata (227), Toyama (207), Wakayama (206) and Tokushima (189).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





