Tokyo reports 4,172 new coronavirus cases; 1,226 in Okinawa

People walk on a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo. The capital on Sunday reported 4,172 new coronavirus cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 4,172 new coronavirus cases, down 389 from Saturday and up 2,949 from last Saturday.

Of the total, 1,477 are in their 20s, 661 in their 30s, and 504 in their 40s, while 565 were aged between 10 and 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is five, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 235, up two from Saturday.

The Okinawan prefectural government reported 1,226 new coronavirus cases, down 603 from Saturday. However, a further 269 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.

Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,343), Hiroshima (1,280), Chiba (1,207), Aichi (1,141), Hokkaido (692), Shizuoka (452), Shiga (267), Niigata (266), Okayama (261), Gunma (259), Nagano (232) and Ehime (213).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today