People walk on a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo. The capital on Sunday reported 4,172 new coronavirus cases. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 4,172 new coronavirus cases; 1,226 in Okinawa

12 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 4,172 new coronavirus cases, down 389 from Saturday and up 2,949 from last Saturday.

Of the total, 1,477 are in their 20s, 661 in their 30s, and 504 in their 40s, while 565 were aged between 10 and 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is five, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 235, up two from Saturday.

The Okinawan prefectural government reported 1,226 new coronavirus cases, down 603 from Saturday. However, a further 269 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.

Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,343), Hiroshima (1,280), Chiba (1,207), Aichi (1,141), Hokkaido (692), Shizuoka (452), Shiga (267), Niigata (266), Okayama (261), Gunma (259), Nagano (232) and Ehime (213).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


Is this the highest Sunday number?

It will all be over in about 6 weeks.

Over by Easter going by what's happening everywhere else. Just in time for a hot cross bun!

More than double the amount compared with last Sunday!

Once again those in their 20's have the highest numbers.

Didn't someone say before if you exercise, if you are not obese, if you have no other underlying conditions you don't have to worry? Doesn't look like it!

It will all be over in about 6 weeks.

But for a few even much earlier and longer…

Didn't someone say before if you exercise, if you are not obese, if you have no other underlying conditions you don't have to worry? Doesn't look like it!

This copy paste spam seems to appear in all these threads about the infection numbers. As if in a society, care must not be paid to those with such comorbidities. Many of which are a result of not low amounts of self-control and personal fortitude but put in place by the mechanisms of a commercial oriented society.

I would rather the tax money spent going to the vulnerable than to the all too often case of corporate fat cats and hereditary politicos.

Will there ever be life without my faithful white disposable mask?

I want to say relax and have a beer; although it seems somewhat inappropriate around here. But yes, relax, and have a beer. Have quality time. It’s not an indecent notion.

Hopefully but most likely not “over by Easter” (Sun. Apr 17) because . . .

. . . ‘peak’ cherry blossom viewing in Japan predicted for Mar 23 - May 8, 2022. Japanese people just can’t endure not gathering together for this annual spectacle.

https://japantoday.com/category/national/cherry-blossoms-set-to-bloom-even-earlier-in-japan-this-year

*- @Elvis is here 5:03pm: “Over by Easter going by what's happening everywhere else. Just in time for a hot cross bun!” *

Didn't someone say before if you exercise, if you are not obese, if you have no other underlying conditions you don't have to worry? Doesn't look like it!

worry about getting a cold/flu like sickness with an incredibly low risk of being in ICU, you mean? Is that what really keeps you awake at night? Really?

Well, with only 5 admitted to hospital and zero deaths, it still seems like we don’t have to worry to me…

Plus, in the middle of Japan’s 2022 Cherry Blossom Season’ is Japan’s Golden (can’t-help-themselves, Hav-To-travel) Week from Fri, Apr 29 thru Thurs, May 5.

...But yes, relax, and have a beer. Have quality time. It’s not an indecent notion.

I agree.

