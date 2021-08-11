Tokyo reports 4,200 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 15,813

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 4,200 new coronavirus cases, up 1,588 from Tuesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 3,983.6.
People in their 20s (1,262 cases), their 30s (867) and their 40s (727) accounted for the highest numbers, while 603 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo jumped by 21 to 197, health officials said. The nationwide figure soared to 1,332, up 102 from Tuesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was a record high 15,813. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,565), Osaka (1,490), Saitama (1,227), Chiba (955), Fukuoka (737), Okinawa (638), Hyogo (608), Aichi (516), Hokkaido (351), Kyoto (341), Shizuoka (288), Kumamoto (181), Ibaraki (180), Gunma (173), Tochigi (166), Shiga (162), Miyagi (142), Nara (138), Okayama (137), Gifu (123), Hiroshima (112), Fukushima (111), Mie (111), Kagoshima (108), Ehime (85), Aomori (77) Ishikawa (75), Niigata (74), Nagano (73), Saga (73) and Kagawa (65).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 18.
Tokyoite
18 deaths.
Fortunately still low and does not really reflect some of the hype on here.
wanderlust
The 18 deaths were of somebody's fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, sons and daughters, not just a statistic.
GdTokyo
603 under 18. So much for you young young and healthy have nothing to worry about.
Jimizo
A bit of a hysterical reaction to a fair comment.
I sincerely hope your daily updates of the death counts will continue and show a downward trend. That’s what we all want to see. Your updates could be described as repetitive by some, but we need to keep an eye on this.
Perhaps you could add the number of those hospitalized.
Just a suggestion
Steve
meh, govt will keep up its half-assed measures, vaccination rate will slowly rise, infections will rise, percentage of deaths/serious illness will drop... nothing to see here
Tokyoite
Of course 18 deaths is tragic, That is obvious and does not need to be said. The fact the deaths are low is something we should be thankful for.
What I think is abhorrent is the attempt to twist me stating we are fortunate that deaths are low into something else. I should be surprised at this, but sadly I am not.
ronaldk
Out of 8,797 tests, so almost 50% positive amongst tested.
snowymountainhell
As well protected as the athletes were @wanderlust 7:13pm that bit of decorum has perhaps, officially ended. - So much for ‘Respect for the dead’ and their mourners.
Tokyo reports 4,200 coronavirus cases; Nationwide 18 deaths; 15,813 reported cases across Japan
Antiquesaving
TokyoiteToday 07:04 pm JST
You like death then get ready for more you will be happy.
Severe cases up by over 60% in one week!
Pukey2
18 deaths? OK. How about the number of deaths from covid that occurred at home, or in hospitals with no beds designated for covid or people who have had no autopsies?
The government are pulling out all the tricks in the book to skew the statistics, preventing as many people as possible from getting hospital treatment and testing.
syzyguy
fear is 100hz. anger is 150hz, courage is 200 hz, acceptance is 350hz, love is 500hz and the scale goes higher than that. the interdisciplinary science of psychoneuroimmunology has proven that positive emotions are linked to robust health.
therefore, the more you can focus on being happy the better your immune system will function... and the more you can keep your loved ones in a peaceful emotional state, the safer you are keeping them. it's really that simple.
“If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.”
the news won't tell you that so i will...
Antiquesaving
TokyoiteToday 07:18 pm JST
Crocodile tears.
Nice attempt at absolving your self from any responsibility for spreading false information about covid being best, finished and not dangerous.
Superhero
Out of 8,797 tests, so almost 50% positive amongst tested.
Where are all gone this 600000 olympic tests now?
Why not testing the japanese public now in these way ????
ok then thr ferry tail of 18 death would collaps even for the stupidest person.