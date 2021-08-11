Tokyo reports 4,200 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 15,813

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 4,200 new coronavirus cases, up 1,588 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 3,983.6.

People in their 20s (1,262 cases), their 30s (867) and their 40s (727) accounted for the highest numbers, while 603 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo jumped by 21 to 197, health officials said. The nationwide figure soared to 1,332, up 102 from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was a record high 15,813. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,565), Osaka (1,490), Saitama (1,227), Chiba (955), Fukuoka (737), Okinawa (638), Hyogo (608), Aichi (516), Hokkaido (351), Kyoto (341), Shizuoka (288), Kumamoto (181), Ibaraki (180), Gunma (173), Tochigi (166), Shiga (162), Miyagi (142), Nara (138), Okayama (137), Gifu (123), Hiroshima (112), Fukushima (111), Mie (111), Kagoshima (108), Ehime (85), Aomori (77) Ishikawa (75), Niigata (74), Nagano (73), Saga (73) and Kagawa (65).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 18.

