Tokyo reports 4,216 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 4,216 new coronavirus cases, down 548 from Wednesday and up 1,896 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is six, down two from Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,177), Okinawa (2,330), Hyogo (1,589), Okayama (834), Kagoshima (767), Fukushima (561), Nagasaki (481), Miyagi (475), Niigata (464), Oita (408), Kagawa (365), Gunma (362), Kochi (281), Miyazaki (243), Ehime (241) and Yamagata (205).

