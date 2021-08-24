Tokyo reports 4,220 coronavirus cases

People walk by the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic symbol in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 4,220 new coronavirus cases, up 1,773 from Monday and 157 fewer than last Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 4,636.9.

People in their 20s (1,282 cases), their 30s (881) and their 40s (674) accounted for the highest numbers, while 686 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 268, down four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,935, up 37 from Monday.

