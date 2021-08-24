Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk by the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic symbol in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
Tokyo reports 4,220 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 4,220 new coronavirus cases, up 1,773 from Monday and 157 fewer than last Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 4,636.9.

People in their 20s (1,282 cases), their 30s (881) and their 40s (674) accounted for the highest numbers, while 686 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 268, down four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,935, up 37 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Now let's see that again tomorrow. Is this the first week-to-week drop in some time? All numbers are either quite flat or slightly down.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

See the numbers are dropping. Oxygen stations seem to be a great idea.

You guys need to be more patient nothing happens overnight.

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

Got my first jab today! Finally!! In 3 weeks time I will get my second. I will still be cautious even after my 2nd jab. However, I will continue my life as I have an not live in fear even as cases rise.

I don't think cases are really rising, I think testing is rising which of course will bring larger numbers. Correct me if I am wrong.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Correct me if I am wrong.

You are wrong. Go to the Tokyo Government website and see for yourself.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Every other country in the world sees cases drop despite testing number remaining the same testing is lower only after cases drop.

In Tokyo testing drops before the number of cases.

That is one amazing crystal ball Tokyo gov, has, it can predict lower cases before hand so it lowers testing.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Well, there it is folks. 4 out of 5 days with numbers less than the previous week. The decline has undeniably started. 

This should essentially be the final nail in the coffin for the pro-lockdown argument. There's literally ZERO possibility the J-gov will do it now, especially with numbers quickly lessening. Looking at the daily stats, I can't imagine numbers going above 5000 tomorrow, so expect another day of lower numbers for tomorrow as well. 

We should be back to pre-spike levels around early September-ish. Take care guys.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

