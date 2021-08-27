Tokyo reports 4,227 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 4,227 new coronavirus cases, down 477 from Thursday and 1,178 down from last Friday. It is the fifth straight day that the daily figures have been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (1,208 cases), their 30s (785) and their 40s (691) accounted for the highest numbers, while 758 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo jumped to 294, up 18 from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,000, up 26 from Thursday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Wobot
Down again
Good
Reckless
Hope on the horizon.
Eric
By this point the number of infections is pretty much irrelevant. Where can we get the data on the number of fully vaccinated people contracting the virus? Is Japan also refusing to release that data?
TheTruthIsOutThere
18 deaths declared by Tokyo today : people from 30s to 90s who died between July 20 and August 20.
Eric
No. Winter is on the horizon.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Is Tokyo going down when all the rest of the country is still going up ? Good question.
Simian Lane
Daily number counting . what wild times we’re living in. The rock’n’roll age. The Swinging 20s.
Tristis Quepe
Going down in time for the paralympics.
As Antiquesaving often says, the virus is so altruitstic.
Happy Day
Eric- probably not many as Japan was late to vaccinate. It may not completely prevent the virus as initially thought, but protection against serious illness is still strong.
TheTruthIsOutThere
I think Japanese government cannot release this kind of data because probably there is not such information in their prehistoric system. All other big nations can provided this kind of information, Japan cannot of course.
lostinyok
Decreasing numbers in Tokyo coinciding with increasing numbers in the rural provinces. Could it simply be the people who would normally be filling train carriages and bars with virus instead coughed on their relatives in the countryside for Obon? If the numbers continue to drop, good, but I would not be surprised to see them rebound next week or so.