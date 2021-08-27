Tokyo reports 4,227 coronavirus cases

A patissier hands out pastry to pedestrians to promote his shop in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo on Friday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 4,227 new coronavirus cases, down 477 from Thursday and 1,178 down from last Friday. It is the fifth straight day that the daily figures have been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (1,208 cases), their 30s (785) and their 40s (691) accounted for the highest numbers, while 758 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo jumped to 294, up 18 from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,000, up 26 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today