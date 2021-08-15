Tokyo reports 4,295 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 4,295 new coronavirus cases, down 799 from Saturday.

People in their 20s (1,320 cases), their 30s (877) and their 40s (706) accounted for the highest numbers, while 625 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 251, up six from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,563, up 42 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





