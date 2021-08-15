Tokyo reports 4,295 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 4,295 new coronavirus cases, down 799 from Saturday.
People in their 20s (1,320 cases), their 30s (877) and their 40s (706) accounted for the highest numbers, while 625 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 251, up six from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,563, up 42 from Saturday.
Tristis Quepe
Yo, people in your 20s. Think you could manage a month without hedonism?
Reckless
I am glad to see the number has gone down a bit and not exploded.
titin
Another day with positivity rate 40%.
Normal countries get concerned when it exceeds 5%. But hey, we are all super humans here.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Number of infections is no more important now, the virus is well spread nationwide.
There are more than 145,000 people hospitalized for Covid in Japan, and it keeps growing.
USA had 125,000 at worst for a population of 333 millions (vs 126 in Japan).
Everything is going fine in the land of rising sun.
nonu6976
really?
LotusKobe
JT, why do you always compare numbers with the day before? This is useless.
titin
it’s like buying 100 grams of tomatoes instead of 1kg at the supermarket and then boasting about saving money.
Good
Hay stome!
Jim
Today number at 4295 - this number is 229 more than last week (last week number was 4066) - this is not a reduction in numbers
Today does not show number of tests done yesterday for todays no of 4295 - expect positivity more than 40%?
By far the highest number reported on Sunday ever since start of pandemic...
Also this news at Mainichi shows that 3 foreign media have now tested positive since returning from Olympics in Japan - within 14 days on their return, as per link below
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20210815/p2g/00m/0sp/024000c
It also mentions 8 new positive were found today on 15 Aug - total related to Olympics now stand at 576….
TheTruthIsOutThere
Yes mainichi gives the information contrary to many others :
https://mainichi.jp/english/covid19
knittyelf
Keep in mind that this is Obon. 229 more than the previous Sunday despite being a holiday weekend is bad. Watch the numbers jump even more next week once Obon ends.
joffy
titinToday 04:55 pm JST
NOPE...there is no random testing in Japan and only symptomatic get tested. So there is no such thing as a valid "positivity rate" in Japan. The simple math used to get that number cannot be compared to other countries since the testing variable is completely different data.
Jim
@knittyelf
May not happen if the number of tests are limited to around 10,000 to 15,000 range as has been the case so far....
titin
@joffy
do you think people in other countries get picked off the street and tested?
random testing does not exist in other countries either.
ShinkansenCaboose
As long as I can surf almost daily and travel, the numbers mean zero in my brain. Beers very cold down at the beach houses today, and almost 100% mask wearing and wonderful social distancing with nice ocean breezes. Rain noise was soothing litter pattering on the roofs.
nonu6976
Nice page - according to the data, Japan excludes people in quarantine from the PCR count?
Why do they do that? - they are in Japan aren't they?
Tristis Quepe
Going by the reaction to your post, you seem to be the only one!
I know we're a cynical bunch here, and I include myself in that definition, but the implication is that people actually want higher numbers.
We are a strange species.
joffy
By random, I mean people without symptoms are also tested so you get a better picture of what is going on. The 40% you are claiming is simply not accurate or even close. Nationwide new-case-infection from August 4th was 28 per 100,000 in Japan. source: https://www.niid.go.jp/niid/en/2019-ncov-e.html
TheTruthIsOutThere
Japanese government has given up, that's all. Take care all of you. Be cautious. If you are lucky, get the vaccine to get less trouble with the virus. Nothing more can be done now in this country.
Just walking in my city as usual to see life is normal, just no foreign tourists since last year. Plenty of cars from other prefectures, some far away. Many people do not care anymore.
titin
@ShinkansenCaboose
I agree. Today I had my croissant delivered on my private Concorde right from Paris for breakfast. It was still warm when it got to my door. Really tasty and worth the extra delivery fee.
I drove along the coast on my Rolls Royce with a Rolex at my wrist and felt really good about life.
divinda
Does anyone know if the daily Tokyo numbers include the Olympic & Paralypic cases, particularly those of non-resident foreigners? Do they log those separately like the Diamond Princess?
Because today, again, another 10 people associated with the Paralymics tested positive (yesterday was 15, making the total approaching 500), including two more foreign journalists (yesterday was one) who have been here more than the 14 day quarantine period, so they probably caught the virus while in Japan since they can now freely travel about.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210815/k10013203771000.html
divinda
Oh, and here’s a first:
It has now happened that 3 returning journalists from the Olympics to their home countries brought Covid back with them from Japan.
A nice little omiyage courtesy of Bach and Suga!
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20210815/p2g/00m/0sp/024000c