Tokyo reports 4,355 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 4,355 new coronavirus cases, up 692 from Tuesday and down 409 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 125, down two from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,677), Okinawa (2,560), Hyogo (1,767), Miyazaki (653), Ishikawa (596), Nagano (553), Nagasaki (481), Tochigi (420), Kagawa (412), Oita (401), Yamaguchi (390), Toyama (335), Kochi (331), Fukui (331), Iwate (282), Wakayama (271) and Yamagata (254).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

