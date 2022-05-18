Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 4,355 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 4,355 new coronavirus cases, up 692 from Tuesday and down 409 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 125, down two from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,677), Okinawa (2,560), Hyogo (1,767), Miyazaki (653), Ishikawa (596), Nagano (553), Nagasaki (481), Tochigi (420), Kagawa (412), Oita (401), Yamaguchi (390), Toyama (335), Kochi (331), Fukui (331), Iwate (282), Wakayama (271) and Yamagata (254).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


What's really there to be alarmed about?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one

Hopeful.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Man, I know flattening is the best thing for timely vaccine administration for those who want it, healthcare capacity and herd immunity, but this is taking tediously long now. Hope current restrictions and natural/vaccine immunity help this to fizzle out quickly.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

