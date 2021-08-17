Tokyo reports 4,377 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 2,962 new coronavirus cases, up 1,415 from Monday, and up 1,765 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 276, up eight from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,646, up 43 from Monday.

In other prefectures, record high numbers were reported in Aichi (967) and Gifu (324).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

