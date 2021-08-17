Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 4,377 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 2,962 new coronavirus cases, up 1,415 from Monday, and up 1,765 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 276, up eight from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,646, up 43 from Monday.

In other prefectures, record high numbers were reported in Aichi (967) and Gifu (324).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

The headline and number reported below on first line does not match? 4377 on headline and first sentence still shows yesterday no of 2962??

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Blimey, what happened in Gifu? Almost tripling overnight. A few weeks ago them and Nagano were in single digits.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

