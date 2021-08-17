Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 4,377 new coronavirus cases

10 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 4,377 new coronavirus cases, up 1,415 from Monday, and up 1,765 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 276, up eight from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,646, up 43 from Monday.

In other prefectures, record high numbers were reported in Aichi (967) and Gifu (324).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Blimey, what happened in Gifu? Almost tripling overnight. A few weeks ago them and Nagano were in single digits.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Up 1,415 from yesterday. That's quite the jump.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Good to see JT showing number diff from previous day but also from last week same day - thank you for the same

But today the number of tests data is missing - maybe add later?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

And mods start deleting posts already within first 10 mins for pointing out the reporting mistake in numbers ???

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Somehow the published numbers don't add up... Maybe you will notice

0 ( +1 / -1 )

If I'm not mistaken, then this is the highest number for a Tuesday so far. Big increase from Tuesday last week (and thanks, JT, for adding that), but that figure was impacted by the public holiday on Monday, so 3 Aug may be a more meaningful comparison. On that day the number was 3,709. No change in the upward trend in sight, it seems.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Spoiler alert! We hit a new nationwide record today. Countryside carrying the weight.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I am getting whiplash watching the numbers go up and down and up. Clearly the number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms is concerning. I guess the Obon/Olympics double punch will give the virus traction.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I reckon if they gave us a figure of three tomorrow and then eighteen thousand the day after, nobody would even bat an eyelid any more.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

To infinity and beyond

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is terrible again. If my statistics are correct, (and they were up until another news service stopped adding the total number of cases), to date for this month Tokyo has already 68,503 cases. There have been since the pandemic started 286,471 cases. That means 23.91% of all cases have occurred this month.

And a question, please. Why can't the government declare a lockdown? I understand it is in the constitution, but can't they amend that? Clearly, the state of emergency isn't working.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

The numbers tell us that Japan is still in the middle of a major pandemic. 1000 daily cases in 2020 caused the same reaction on here as 5000 daily cases does in 2021. The general public is not panicking as much this year since most of the seniors have been fully vaccinated and deaths are relatively low. Japan cannot stop this virus. The continued administration of vaccines will continue to help keep people out of the hospital. But exercise and diet really needs to be stressed especially to those under 65. If the young don't have comorbidities than they will "statistically" be fine.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Deaths will remain capped, as the elderly and those with underlying conditions have been mostly vaccinated. The increase in case numbers is mostly amongst young people, who are unlikely to suffer serious illness. In any case, the death rate will not be as high as in the US, etc. because of the low rates of obesity. It's a waste of time to report case numbers at this stage - just record the deaths, remove the toothless SOE restrictions on business and move forward.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

