Tokyo reports 4,384 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 4,384 new coronavirus cases, down 3,515 from Sunday and down 160 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, down two from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures with high numbers were Hokkaido (1,577), Hyogo (996), Kyoto (575), Okinawa (508), Nagano (400), Mie (363), Fukushima (363), Gifu (346), Kagoshima (322), Okayama (317), Miyazaki (300), Oita (250), Gunma (231), and Fukui (171).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today