Tokyo reports 4,384 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 4,384 new coronavirus cases, down 3,515 from Sunday and down 160 from last Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, down two from Sunday, health officials said.
Other prefectures with high numbers were Hokkaido (1,577), Hyogo (996), Kyoto (575), Okinawa (508), Nagano (400), Mie (363), Fukushima (363), Gifu (346), Kagoshima (322), Okayama (317), Miyazaki (300), Oita (250), Gunma (231), and Fukui (171).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
1 Comment
Login to comment
Akula
Numbers staying low. I hope lots and lots of people are out living life normally, having their ohanami parties, and generally having a good time.
Bye bye corona!
CommodoreFlag
Travelling back home tonight. Really believe this is the best time to do so. This is the window we didn't know we had back in September 2021.
It won't be long before another variant emerges and causes mass panic regardless of virulence or ability to spread. Remember how long it took to effectively assess omicron? And you had instant border closures in the meantime.
There's still plenty of letters left in the Greek alphabet.