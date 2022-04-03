Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 4,384 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 4,384 new coronavirus cases, down 3,515 from Sunday and down 160 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, down two from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures with high numbers were Hokkaido (1,577), Hyogo (996), Kyoto (575), Okinawa (508), Nagano (400), Mie (363), Fukushima (363), Gifu (346), Kagoshima (322), Okayama (317), Miyazaki (300), Oita (250), Gunma (231), and Fukui (171).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Numbers staying low. I hope lots and lots of people are out living life normally, having their ohanami parties, and generally having a good time.

Bye bye corona!

-6 ( +7 / -13 )

Travelling back home tonight. Really believe this is the best time to do so. This is the window we didn't know we had back in September 2021.

It won't be long before another variant emerges and causes mass panic regardless of virulence or ability to spread. Remember how long it took to effectively assess omicron? And you had instant border closures in the meantime.

There's still plenty of letters left in the Greek alphabet.

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog