Tokyo reports 4,392 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 4,392 new coronavirus cases, down 682 from Saturday. It is the highest figure for a Sunday and 97 more than last Sunday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 4,732.9.
People in their 20s (1,341 cases), their 30s (845) and their 40s (711) accounted for the highest numbers, while 761 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 271, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,891, up three from Saturday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
17 Comments
Login to comment
TheTruthIsOutThere
On August 21 , number of nationwide case-patients requiring inpatient care : 203,540 (+ 10,185)
TheTruthIsOutThere
Number of deaths in Tokyo : 8 (4 80s, 1 70s, 2 60s and 1 30s)
SteveinJapan
Vaccine rates are increasing - the government needs to publish only the hospitalizations/deaths rather than focusing on cases.
Larr Flint
The cases are decreasing, the government measures are working.
Didn't I tell you to be patient!
ClippetyClop
They aren't, and they aren't.
knittyelf
Can you read? This is the highest number of cases in Tokyo on a Sunday ever.
nonu6976
what about the sick at home/hotel waiting for a hospital rate?
Simian Lane
Print daily vaccination numbers please Media. It would be more constructive.
Simian Lane
If you print daily vaccination numbers, daily cases, daily hospitalizations, the picture looks better than it looks if you just focus on daily case numbers.
Antiquesaving
Larr FlintToday 05:13 pm JST
The only thing decreasing are the number of tests down on average between 15% and 20% from the same days as last week.
So when the testing numbers are released tomorrow expect not much more than 10,000 test seeing last week was 13,000.
This is only Tokyo. The rest like Osaka have increased testing as has Kanagawa, etc...
klausdorth
Pretty high for a Sunday! Latest by Wednesday it will probably look worse again. Wonder how many tests were performed. 10.000 or even less?
Superhero
the government measures are working.
What kind of measures please? Looking out of the window and countinf the clouds ?
ClippetyClop
"No bad news please, I'm fragile!"
nonu6976
I laugh at the folks who say we should be concentrating at the hospitalization and severely sick count - of course once hospitals are full, which they are, those 2 numbers stop going up.
Monty
@Simian Lane
If you print daily vaccination numbers, daily cases, daily hospitalizations, the picture looks better than it looks if you just focus on daily case numbers.
Focus on daily case numbers are fearmongering news and sheers the paranoia and panic.
Increasing daily vaccination are good news.
The media exists only on fearmongering and panic news.
Therefore they will never report good news like increasing vaccination numbers.
Flute
@ SteveinJapan and Simian Lane
As pointed by @nonu6976 ; hospitalization is not a relevant figure anymore as it does not reflect people which should be hospitalized but only people getting lucky enough to get a bed.
Among others on that subjects :
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14423249
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14422783
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14422750
jder
The numbers are leveling off despite of the government's policies. These virus curves don't go up forever. Naturally they level off and decrease, and that's what you're starting to see here.
Antiquesaving
nonu6976Today 05:31 pm JST
Oh but when you point out that the fantasy if severe cases are all 70 years old is in fact false well then they don't want to hear that.
Severe cases are now 271.
The last time Tokyo released the break down of severe cases was July 28.
At that time there were 80 cases 47 of them were between 39 and 59 years old.
And according the the doctors in this article the number of severe cases in their 40s and 50s has only increased.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20210802/p2a/00m/0na/015000c
Note that in Tokyo severe cases are classified as those of assisted breathing machines.
Antiquesaving
jderToday 05:37 pm JST
Interesting that the numbers are only "leveling off" in Tokyo and that only Tokyo is reducing testing compared to the same days last week.
nonu6976
@antiquesaving
sorry, you lost me a little with your reply.