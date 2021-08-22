Tokyo reports 4,392 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 4,392 new coronavirus cases, down 682 from Saturday. It is the highest figure for a Sunday and 97 more than last Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 4,732.9.

People in their 20s (1,341 cases), their 30s (845) and their 40s (711) accounted for the highest numbers, while 761 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 271, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,891, up three from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

