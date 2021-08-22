Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 4,392 coronavirus cases

17 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 4,392 new coronavirus cases, down 682 from Saturday. It is the highest figure for a Sunday and 97 more than last Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 4,732.9.

People in their 20s (1,341 cases), their 30s (845) and their 40s (711) accounted for the highest numbers, while 761 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 271, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,891, up three from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

17 Comments
Login to comment

On August 21 , number of nationwide case-patients requiring inpatient care : 203,540 (+ 10,185)

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Number of deaths in Tokyo : 8 (4 80s, 1 70s, 2 60s and 1 30s)

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Vaccine rates are increasing - the government needs to publish only the hospitalizations/deaths rather than focusing on cases.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

The cases are decreasing, the government measures are working.

Didn't I tell you to be patient!

-15 ( +1 / -16 )

The cases are decreasing, the government measures are working.

They aren't, and they aren't.

10 ( +13 / -3 )

The cases are decreasing, the government measures are working.

Can you read? This is the highest number of cases in Tokyo on a Sunday ever.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

Vaccine rates are increasing - the government needs to publish only the hospitalizations/deaths rather than focusing on cases.

what about the sick at home/hotel waiting for a hospital rate?

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Print daily vaccination numbers please Media. It would be more constructive.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

If you print daily vaccination numbers, daily cases, daily hospitalizations, the picture looks better than it looks if you just focus on daily case numbers.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Larr FlintToday  05:13 pm JST

The cases are decreasing, the government measures are working.

Didn't I tell you to be patient

The only thing decreasing are the number of tests down on average between 15% and 20% from the same days as last week.

So when the testing numbers are released tomorrow expect not much more than 10,000 test seeing last week was 13,000.

This is only Tokyo. The rest like Osaka have increased testing as has Kanagawa, etc...

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Pretty high for a Sunday! Latest by Wednesday it will probably look worse again. Wonder how many tests were performed. 10.000 or even less?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

the government measures are working.

What kind of measures please? Looking out of the window and countinf the clouds ?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

If you print daily vaccination numbers, daily cases, daily hospitalizations, the picture looks better than it looks if you just focus on daily case numbers.

"No bad news please, I'm fragile!"

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I laugh at the folks who say we should be concentrating at the hospitalization and severely sick count - of course once hospitals are full, which they are, those 2 numbers stop going up.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

@Simian Lane

If you print daily vaccination numbers, daily cases, daily hospitalizations, the picture looks better than it looks if you just focus on daily case numbers.

Focus on daily case numbers are fearmongering news and sheers the paranoia and panic.

Increasing daily vaccination are good news.

The media exists only on fearmongering and panic news.

Therefore they will never report good news like increasing vaccination numbers.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

@ SteveinJapan and Simian Lane

As pointed by @nonu6976 ; hospitalization is not a relevant figure anymore as it does not reflect people which should be hospitalized but only people getting lucky enough to get a bed.

Among others on that subjects :

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14423249

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14422783

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14422750

0 ( +1 / -1 )

They aren't, and they aren't.

The numbers are leveling off despite of the government's policies. These virus curves don't go up forever. Naturally they level off and decrease, and that's what you're starting to see here.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

nonu6976Today  05:31 pm JST

I laugh at the folks who say we should be concentrating at the hospitalization and severely sick count - of course once hospitals are full, which they are, those 2 numbers stop going up.

Oh but when you point out that the fantasy if severe cases are all 70 years old is in fact false well then they don't want to hear that.

Severe cases are now 271.

The last time Tokyo released the break down of severe cases was July 28.

At that time there were 80 cases 47 of them were between 39 and 59 years old.

And according the the doctors in this article the number of severe cases in their 40s and 50s has only increased.

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20210802/p2a/00m/0na/015000c

Note that in Tokyo severe cases are classified as those of assisted breathing machines.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

jderToday  05:37 pm JST

They aren't, and they aren't.

The numbers are leveling off despite of the government's policies. These virus curves don't go up forever. Naturally they level off and decrease, and that's what you're starting to see here.

Interesting that the numbers are only "leveling off" in Tokyo and that only Tokyo is reducing testing compared to the same days last week.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@antiquesaving

sorry, you lost me a little with your reply.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #3

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog