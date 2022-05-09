Tokyo reports 4,451 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 4,451 new coronavirus cases, up 1,440 from Monday and up 1,904 from last Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, down one from Monday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,400), Okinawa (2,265), Hyogo (1,823), Shizuoka (1,027), Kagoshima (961), Kyoto (835), Gifu (824), Okayama (668), Miyagi (640), Fukushima (509), Gunma (509), Oita (506), Nagasaki (505), Tochigi (475), Nagano (458), Kagawa (437), Miyazaki (416), Mie (382), Akita (372), Aomori (359), Kochi (366), Yamaguchi (360), Ehime (321), Iwate (308), Wakayama (238), Ishikawa (235), Miyazaki (178), Toyama (178) and Yamagata (168).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
Yubaru
Yup, 1/10 the population, and nearly half as many reported as positive. Doctors will not put "young" people in hospitals, even when they have temps over 42C and are carried into the hospital with breathing difficulties, and get told... quote here "Young people dont need to be hospitalized"
All in the effort to keep hospitalization numbers down, as not to be "forced" into calling a state of emergency.
Now, nearly 175,000 reported positive, out of a population of 1.4 million.
People are literally numb to the numbers, as life goes on. (Just a matter of time!)
Osaka seems to have stopped reporting
Sven Asai
Is something known about the subtypes? If it is BA.4 or .5 would explain the obvious increasing. But maybe a specific genome sequencing is of course already in planning but not set into practice before we all have moved to Musk’s Mars City several generations ahead from now. lol