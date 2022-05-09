Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 4,451 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 4,451 new coronavirus cases, up 1,440 from Monday and up 1,904 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, down one from Monday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,400), Okinawa (2,265), Hyogo (1,823), Shizuoka (1,027), Kagoshima (961), Kyoto (835), Gifu (824), Okayama (668), Miyagi (640), Fukushima (509), Gunma (509), Oita (506), Nagasaki (505), Tochigi (475), Nagano (458), Kagawa (437), Miyazaki (416), Mie (382), Akita (372), Aomori (359), Kochi (366), Yamaguchi (360), Ehime (321), Iwate (308), Wakayama (238), Ishikawa (235), Miyazaki (178), Toyama (178) and Yamagata (168).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Yup, 1/10 the population, and nearly half as many reported as positive. Doctors will not put "young" people in hospitals, even when they have temps over 42C and are carried into the hospital with breathing difficulties, and get told... quote here "Young people dont need to be hospitalized"

All in the effort to keep hospitalization numbers down, as not to be "forced" into calling a state of emergency.

Now, nearly 175,000 reported positive, out of a population of 1.4 million.

People are literally numb to the numbers, as life goes on. (Just a matter of time!)

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Osaka seems to have stopped reporting

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is something known about the subtypes? If it is BA.4 or .5 would explain the obvious increasing. But maybe a specific genome sequencing is of course already in planning but not set into practice before we all have moved to Musk’s Mars City several generations ahead from now. lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog