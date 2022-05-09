Tokyo reports 4,451 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 4,451 new coronavirus cases, up 1,440 from Monday and up 1,904 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, down one from Monday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,400), Okinawa (2,265), Hyogo (1,823), Shizuoka (1,027), Kagoshima (961), Kyoto (835), Gifu (824), Okayama (668), Miyagi (640), Fukushima (509), Gunma (509), Oita (506), Nagasaki (505), Tochigi (475), Nagano (458), Kagawa (437), Miyazaki (416), Mie (382), Akita (372), Aomori (359), Kochi (366), Yamaguchi (360), Ehime (321), Iwate (308), Wakayama (238), Ishikawa (235), Miyazaki (178), Toyama (178) and Yamagata (168).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today