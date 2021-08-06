Tokyo reports 4,515 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 15,645

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 4,515 new coronavirus cases, down 527 from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 3,820.4.

People in their 20s (1,517 cases), their 30s (962), their 40s (811) and their 50s (730) accounted for the highest numbers, while 557 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 141, up six from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,020, up 197 from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 15,645. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (2,082), Osaka (1,310), Saitama (1,220), Chiba (1,057), Fukuoka (840), Okinawa (565), Hyogo (477), Aichi (387), Kyoto (289), Hokkaido (283), Ibaraki (283), Shizuoka (224), Tochigi (138), Kumamoto (128), Miyagi (126), Gunma (120), Hiroshima (106), Okayama (101), Nara (101), Mie (97), Shiga (89), Niigata (88), Kagoshima (87), Fukushima (79), Ishikawa (78) and Yamanashi (73).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 19.

