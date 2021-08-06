Tokyo reports 4,515 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 15,645

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 4,515 new coronavirus cases, down 527 from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 3,820.4.
People in their 20s (1,517 cases), their 30s (962), their 40s (811) and their 50s (730) accounted for the highest numbers, while 557 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 141, up six from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,020, up 197 from Thursday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 15,645. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (2,082), Osaka (1,310), Saitama (1,220), Chiba (1,057), Fukuoka (840), Okinawa (565), Hyogo (477), Aichi (387), Kyoto (289), Hokkaido (283), Ibaraki (283), Shizuoka (224), Tochigi (138), Kumamoto (128), Miyagi (126), Gunma (120), Hiroshima (106), Okayama (101), Nara (101), Mie (97), Shiga (89), Niigata (88), Kagoshima (87), Fukushima (79), Ishikawa (78) and Yamanashi (73).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 19.
43 Comments
snowymountainhell
These are some numbers.
Rocket Lees
The positivity rate for Tokyo averaged over the past 7 days is 20.9 percent. That number is far more meaningful than the daily total.
Ashley Shiba
Guarantee the number is triple because the private clinics do not report their positive cases.
On a good note the number of people I saw on the street from my window were down and I pray this continues.
Zoroto
The Tokyo number is getting up there. The record is 160.
Does anybody know (or know how to find out) what the nationwide record was?
Tokyoite
Why don't they report positive cases?
StillMove
@zoroto
Looking at the data provided by JT the highest number of severe cases was 1413
Antiquesaving
Because unlike other major countries they don't have to.
That simple.
Reckless
Very concerning. Now is not the time to travel.
Jtsnose
For Those Seeking Vaccination Sites in Japan,
https://v-sys.mhlw.go.jp/search/
Find an inoculation venue| Corona Vaccine Navi | Ministry of Health, (mhlw.go.jp)
Steve
Basically Japan only has token measures in place, so the virus is allowed to spread rampantly... yet we have what - a small handful of serious cases each day? I hope Japan doesn't follow the lead of a country like Australia, where over-the-top lockdowns result in far more suicides and ruined livelihoods than the lives potentially saved.
Commodore Perry
Excellent. Things are getting better.
thelonius
For some perspective:
Israel, a country of 9 million people (so 75% the size of Tokyo) reported an average of 2870 cases and 5.9 deaths per day in the last 7 days.
In Tokyo, the number of deaths in the 7 days up to August 4 was 16, which averages out to 2.3 per day.
Source: https://covid.ourworldindata.org, https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Antiquesaving
@Tokyoite
I know 7 people that had covid in Japan and needed hospital treatment.
Of those 7 only 2 were reported and treated in officially recognised covid wards.
Those 2 were in IT related industry.
The other 5 were in education, food and pharmaceutical related.
Their companies paid for private testing and private hospitals as to not let the public know covid was in their businesses as it would have been a very big problem and loss of business and money.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Based on the opendata, the rate (calculate on 7 days average) was 10% mid July. On August 4, it was 34%. Pretty amazing but not surprizing.
Antiquesaving
theloniusToday 05:21 pm JST
Ok for perspective.
Israel tested over 110,000 people yesterday.
Tokyo tested just over 12,000
Israel with 5 million fewer people tested nearly 10 times more people than Tokyo.
Antiquesaving
Only if you don't take into account they tested 2,500 fewer people.
Burning Bush
What is the PCR cycle rate?
Most countries are using close to 40.
New Zealand is using 25.
Did Japan change it recently?
The higher the cycle rate, the more false positives you will get.
Antiquesaving
Burning BushToday 05:29 pm JST
You ask or bring this up every time and virusrex has debunked you and explained it over and over again.
nonu6976
It's 7464837367.01, now please stop asking.
Kurukuru
Is anyone surprised, seriously?
gakinotsukai
Always annoying those comparisons with other countries to show Japan is doing better.
Japan simply doesn't want to see how sick it is, that's why numbers are lower than other countries which acknowledge the problem.
thelonius
@Antiquesaving
2.3 deaths per day in the last 7 days, compared to 5.9 in Israel where people do not seem to be panicking as much as they are here.
Do you dispute that?
drlucifer
With thousands still being refused testing and private test data not counted the 20.9 percent
positivity rate also losses significance as the reality is unknown..
Tristis Quepe
One good thing about Japan Today is that it keeps your posting history, which includes interactions with other posters if you happen to quote them.
Thus in anticipation of the everything-is-wonderful-let's-go-down-the-pub-and-get-blotto-what-ho-chaps brigade, I present this from a while back, when the daily case number in Tokyo was 619, i.e. about seven point something times less than what it is now.
No concerns here, severe cases down nationwide and the trend of total cases continues to fall nationwide.
Fear mongering is unnecessary and unwanted, we’ve got this beaten, may be slight ups and downs but no more serious issues.
gakinotsukai
Easy to dispute and, as written yesterday, Japan is a third-world administration when it comes to centralize data.
Every year, for decades, some numbers aren't transmitted, hence counted, at the national level. The best example is the kodokushi, lonely-deaths.
And now, lack of testing and post-mortem testing, data partially collected from private clinics or retirement homes added to that, how come you can focus on such unreliable numbers ?
Stefan Drapeaufaux
I hope the government doesn't use these figures to make any more draconian restrictions. I want to go to the pub and drink myself unconscious. After all, I'm not old or fat.
Tokyoite
That simple? Is this a new policy or only introduced recently?
As you know, a few months ago they had reports of deaths above 100 per day. Now they are frequently less than 10.
Does sound a bit like a conspiracy theory.
Kumagaijin
Also, not everyone gets symptoms or visits a clinic or hospital when they do. In fact, unless its really serious, you're told to stay home.
albaleo
I assume you mean cycle threshold. You might want to read this:
https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/covid-19-critical-thinking/covid-19-pcr-test-reliable-despite-commotion-about-ct-values
It includes the following statement:
The pandemic saw a rise in armchair experts, people who had never stepped foot in a laboratory suddenly learning about PCR and thinking, as in true crime dramas, that they had cracked the case wide open. But the interpretation of PCR tests for the coronavirus relies on a lot more than a single Ct value
Tokyoite
Why, facts getting in the way of the daily scare mongering?
Facts shake out the conspiracy theorists.
Just scroll by, leave a down vote and read the opinions that suit you to enhance your echo chamber beliefs.
wanderlust
Kanagawa - 2082
Chiba - 1057
Osaka - 1310
All up from yesterday.
Japan already totals 13,097, without Saitama, Kyoto, Ishikawa, Yamanashi, Miyazaki, and Fukuoka, so today's total will be over 15,000 again!
Happy Day
practically no one over 60, which means the vaccines are helping and deaths will remain low.
Antiquesaving
Happy DayToday 07:21 pm JST
251 is "practically no one?
Another 498 in their 50s upper 50s lower 50s we don't know.
Nearly 1,500 over the age of 40 and those are only the ones that could get tested barely over 12,000 out of a population of 14 million.
Someone tried pointing out Israel 9 million people and it tested over 110,000 people.
Does it make sense that Tokyo only tested 12,000?
And no it is not targeted testing because in no reality would targeted testing every week drop daily from ba Monday of 16,000 to 18,000 high to a Sunday low of 3,000 tests.
That is called manipulation.
Tokyoite
Deaths for same day each month.
2021/Mar/06 = 40
2021/Apr/06 = 28
2021/May/06 = 65
2021/Jun/06 = 75
2021/Jul/06 = 22
2021/Aug/06 = 19
Oxycodin
the Numbers should be 10000 a day all you need to catch covid in Tokyo is ride the damn trains especially Ginza line
Nadrew
I’m pretty sure the positivity rate can’t be considered accurate in Japan.
https://www.jhsph.edu/covid-19/articles/covid-19-testing-understanding-the-percent-positive.html
Nadrew
It seems you have to be half dead to get a test. It would seem that the positivity rate should be close to 100%. Are there groups of people being tested to ensure they are not positive? This is another possible avenue of manipulation.
Antiquesaving
NadrewToday 07:43 pm JST
Not if you consider that Japan compares 7day testing average and that days positive cases and not the 7 day average of cases like every other developed country.
joffy
@Antiquesaving continues to go on about positivity rates when he admits that testing is not accurate or even near where it should be. Positivity rates mean NOTHING and that is why the government does not release the percentage! Antiquesaving does simple math to come up with a shocking number which is based on incomplete data. Here is your most accurate official source in ENGLISH (Updated Aug 4)
https://www.niid.go.jp/niid/en/2019-ncov-e.html
teaser... new case infections = 28 per 100,000
The Avenger
The case numbers are meaningless.
Randy Johnson
Lest we forget, in the recet past it was all about deaths. Now ( and has been for a log time) it's about cases.
Whatever grabs headlines and control of the people.
Ashley Shiba
When I went to take my PCR test for travel to see my son who is going to school on Guam due to this virus. The clinic said they don’t release their numbers due to the privacy laws.
Myself due to travel I have had 4 PCR tests in the last 3 weeks, wore an N95 mask all the way on the plane both ways and very few people on Guam.
Antiquesaving
@Joffy
How many times do you get confused about Tokyo and National.
We are referring to Tokyo you go off on a national tangent.
And yes Tokyo does release the percentages just look at the Tokyo covid site or the PDF.
Sorry facts seem to upset you and not give the LDP backed narrative you would like.